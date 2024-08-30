5 Oregon high school football coaches on the cusp of milestones in 2024
Jesuit’s Ken Potter is about to become the state’s all-time wins leader
The Oregon high school football season begins this week. Here’s a look at some coaches who could reach some major career milestones in 2024.
1. Ken Potter one win from Dewey Sullivan’s state record
Last year ended with Jesuit coach Ken Potter nearing the state record for career victories.
The Crusaders started the season 0-4, then won six in a row to reach the OSAA 6A state quarterfinals before bowing out against West Linn, leaving Potter one win short of catching former Dayton coach Dewey Sullivan’s mark of 352 victories.
Potter enters his 38th season at the helm of the Southwest Portland school with a record of 351-86-0.
The Crusaders open the season with back-to-back road games at Tualatin (last year’s 6A runner-up) and Tigard before their home opener Sept. 20 against Oregon City.
Barring a winless campaign (which has never happened in the program’s 66 seasons), Potter will pass Sullivan this season, and athletic director Colin Griffin confirmed that “on the night of the game tying and breaking the record, we will make an announcement and have a small celebration.”
Don’t be surprised, though, if that “small celebration” becomes something bigger.
2. Jack Henderson nearing 300-win plateau
Six coaches in state history have reached 300 wins, and Dufur’s Jack Henderson is on the cusp of becoming the seventh.
Henderson is 293-111 during his 37 seasons at the small school in the Columbia Gorge 15 miles south of The Dalles.
The Rangers are in the newly reconfigured 1A eight-man Special District 3, and win No. 300 could come as early as Oct. 18, when they make the short trip across The Dalles Bridge to face Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat/Glenwood.
3. Steve Coury continues climbing all-time list
Lake Oswego’s Steve Coury isn’t quite to the cusp of 300 wins, but after entering the all-time Oregon top 10 with his 272nd victory last season in Week 8 against Tigard, he has a chance to climb to No. 8 this year.
Coury is tied with Don Requa at No. 10. With five wins this season, he’d pass his former crosstown rival at Lakeridge, Don Smythe, and Newport’s legendary Gene Morrow.
4. Who could be next to 200 wins?
Scappoose’s Sean McNabb last season became the 28th coach in state history to reach the 200-win milestone.
Only one coach could join that exclusive club this season, but it would take Lost River’s Dennis Dunlea running the table in the program’s return to 2A, with a 13-0 season and a victory in the state final being No. 200.
5. Century mark in sight for Monroe’s Crowson
Another coach could reach the 100-win plateau this season, joining three — Coquille’s Dave Thomason, Oakland’s Ben Lane and North Bend’s Gary Prince — who earned No. 100 last year.
Bill Crowson, the longtime Monroe baseball coach and athletic director who added football coach to his crowded plate in 2010, enters the season 95-45. The earliest the Dragons could get their coach his 100th win is their 2A-Special District 3 opener against St. Paul on Oct. 4.
Of special mention is Caldera’s Mike Mitchell, who is 154-168 during his career but 99-117 at Oregon high schools — he’s also coached in Idaho and Arizona. The Wolfpack open their season Aug. 30 at Thurston.
