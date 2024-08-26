50 can’t-miss games in Oregon high school football in 2024 (Nos. 50-41)
The Oregon high school football season kicks off this week, and we’re counting down our annual list of the top 50 games on the schedule. Here is Part 1 of that list.
After you see our choices, feel free to let us know which games you’re most excited to see in 2024.
Note: All games 7 p.m. unless noted
50. Bend at Summit, Oct. 11
Our list of the season’s weightiest games kicks off in Central Oregon with one of the newer rivalry games. Two years ago, these teams entered their Intermountain Conference matchup undefeated, with the Storm winning 35-21 en route to the 5A state championship.
49. Oakland at Weston-McEwen, 3 p.m., Sept. 13
This matchup has quickly become one of the state’s best rivalries. The teams met in the 2022 Class 2A final, with the Oakers winning 46-32, but the TigerScots have won both of their regular-season meetings — including 7-6 last year.
48. Vale at Cascade Christian, 2 p.m., Aug. 31
This Week 0 game is a rematch from last year’s 3A state quarterfinals, when the Challengers stopped a two-point conversion try in overtime to pull out a 27-26 victory en route to a second consecutive championship.
47. Caldera at Mountain View, Oct. 4
The Wolfpack burst onto the scene last season, making the 5A state playoffs in their second season. They’ll get a chance to get a jump on the defending Intermountain Conference champion in the conference opener for both teams.
46. Cascade at Marist Catholic, Oct. 25
Don’t be surprised if this Week 8 matchup decides the Oregon West Conference title. The Spartans held off the Cougars 22-15 last season en route to playing for the 4A state championship.
45. North Bend at Marshfield, Nov. 1
The 144th edition of the South Coast Civil War rivalry will have the Pirates (who lead the series 90-43-10) looking to avenge last year’s 21-12 defeat to the Bulldogs that ended Marshfield’s three-year series win streak.
44. Wilsonville at Summit, Sept. 13
The programs had never met until the Storm dropped back to 5A in 2022, but this has quickly become one of the best nonleague matchups — in large part because not only have they scheduled each other in the regular season, but they’ve met twice in the playoffs, with Summit winning 35-28 in the 2022 final and Wilsonville winning 34-2 last year en route to the title.
43. St. Paul at Lost River, 2 p.m., Sept. 21
The teams met in the 1A eight-man final in 2022 and the semifinals last year, with the Raiders winning both times en route to earning back-to-back titles. Now, they’ve both moved up to 2A, and they’ll reprise their rivalry in Week 3.
42. West Linn at Eagle (Idaho), 11 a.m., Sept. 7
Each is a top team in its state’s top division. The Lions reached the 6A semifinals last season after winning the title in 2022; the Mustangs reached the Idaho 5A semifinals last year.
41. Summit at Silverton, Aug. 30
Another juicy Week 0 cross-state showdown sends the Storm west over Santiam Pass to face the Foxes in a game that matches last year’s 5A state semifinal losers, each eager to get back to the state final — Summit won in 2022, Silverton in 2021.
