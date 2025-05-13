Already a star, Jordan Hicks poised to reach another level for Mountainside in 2025
PORTLAND — To say Jordan Hicks has already had an impressive high school football career might be a bit of an understatement.
The Mountainside junior, a standout running back who last fall helped the Mavericks win their first outright Metro League championship, has two seasons in which he rushed for more than 1,000 yards.
But he’s not satisfied.
He’s looking for even more, whether it’s competing, showing what he can accomplish or, most of all, working hard to keep getting better.
He showed all of that Saturday, when he took part in The Chosen 1Hundred event at Jesuit High School.
The invite-only event served as a showcase for some of the top football players in Oregon and southwest Washington to not only show their skills for college coaches in attendance, but also to learn from some of the top coaches from around the state, including Nelson’s Aaron Hazel and Tualatin’s Dominic Ferraro, who will serve as head coaches at this summer’s Les Schwab Bowl.
“This was fun. I just wanted to come out here and compete, show what I can do, get in front of coaches and meet new people,” Hicks said.
“I want to build connections and have fun.”
Having fun is certainly a good thing, but Hicks came away with more than that.
“Definitely the best part was being able to show what I can do and be competitive,” Hicks said. “I’m learning a lot of things. There are a lot of coaches here and people who really know what they’re doing. I’m even learning from other players out here. I’m just learning, taking everything in and getting better.”
The thought of Hicks getting better should worry other Metro League squads, as well as other top teams around the state.
The 5-foot-10, 200-pound running back burst onto the prep football scene as a Mountainside sophomore, rushing for 1,325 yards and scoring 16 touchdowns in the 2023 season.
As a junior, Hicks ran for 1,035 yards, averaging eight yards per carry, with 10 touchdowns despite missing two games. He was a first-team all-Metro League selection at running back and received Class 6A honorable mention all-state accolades after he helped the Mavericks go 5-0 in Metro League play and 8-3 overall, including a trip to the quarterfinal round of the Class 6A Open playoffs.
He seemed to step up in big games. He ran for 170 yards and two touchdowns in a 58-35 win at Jesuit in a Metro League showdown. He had 173 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-0 league title-clinching victory at Beaverton.
Hicks ran for 76 yards on 19 carries in a wild 44-39 win over Tualatin in a state playoff first-round game.
“Yeah, that was crazy — back and forth,” Hicks said of that postseason contest. “When the games come down to the last second, nail-biters, those are the best. You love playing in games like that.”
While looking back at past thrilling victories is fun, Hicks and his Mountainside teammates are already looking forward to what could be a banner 2025 season.
“We’re ready,” Hicks said. “We already know our schedule — Lakeridge in Week 1. We’re looking forward to it.”
A handful of Hicks’ Mountainside teammates also were invited to attend The Chosen 1Hundred event, including quarterback Cade Mitchell, receiver Sean Gerigk, lineman Isaiah Ormond and defensive back Sean Bour-Nelson.
“We want to represent out here,” Hicks said. “Everyone getting out here helps build a connection between ourselves and our team. Everyone knowing that we’re out here working hard and trying to get better builds our team connection even more before the season comes.”
Next fall, Hicks will be part of what appears to be an impressive group of running backs for the Mavericks.
“Reece Ballew (who ran for 522 yards and earned second-team all-Metro honors last year) is here, and we’ve got a freshman, he’ll be a sophomore, Kade Laraway, and he’s going to be good,” Hicks said.
As for Hicks’ senior season, he’s aiming high.
“I’m hoping to have the biggest season I’ve had so far in all my years of playing football,” he said. “I’m looking to make the biggest impact that I can, and I hope to prove that I’m one of the best players in Oregon.”
That big impact could happen on both sides of the ball.
“I’m playing defense this year,” Hicks said. “I’m still not sure yet where. We’re trying to figure that out. My coach said maybe at nickel. I’m going to work on that over the summer, too, just to make sure. I want to make plays on both sides of the ball.”
