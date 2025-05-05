Ava Graves of The Dalles voted High School On SI Oregon Softball Player of the Week (5/5/2025)
Congratulations to The Dalles’ Ava Graves for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Softball Athlete of the Week for the week of April 21-27.
Graves, a junior outfielder on The Dalles team, went 3 for 3 with a double, three runs and five RBIs for the Riverhawks in their 16-1 win at Madras in a Tri-Valley Conference game.
Graves received 38.2% of the vote, beating out Allison Glaze, a junior on the Glencoe team, who finished second with 29.94%. Janelle Guiney, a freshman on the Bend team, was third with 11.49%, and Kalea Lopes, a senior on the Molalla team, was fourth with 5.57%. There were more than 10,000 votes tallied last week.
We are accepting Oregon Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
