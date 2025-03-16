Barlow vs. Jesuit: Live score, updates of Oregon (OSAA) high school boys basketball 6A championship game
The top-seeded Barlow Bruins face the 11th-seeded Jesuit Crusaders in the Oregon (OSAA) high school boys basketball 6A state tournament championship game Saturday at 8:45 p.m. at the University of Portland's Chiles Center.
Follow this post for live updates.
Players to watch for Barlow
Jalen Atkins, Barlow, senior
The Eastern Arizona commit and four-time all-MHC first-team selection averages 21 points, 7.5 assists and four rebounds per game, scoring a career-high 43 in the Bruins’ second-round win over Clackamas.
Brayden Barron, Barlow, senior
Bruins coach Tom Johnson called Barron “one of the most improved players our program has ever had” — high praise from the long-time coach about the Portland State commit and Mt. Hood Conference defensive player of the year who averages 14.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks.
Mason Bierbrauer, Barlow, senior
The Bruins’ third all-Mt. Hood Conference first-team selection is a three-year starter who averages 16.5 points and six rebounds.
Players to watch for Jesuit
Patrick Kilfoil, Jesuit, senior
The Crusaders were a well-balanced attack this season, but Kilfoil (a Saint Martin’s commit) was the leader of the group, making the all-Metro League first team after averaging team highs in scoring (14.4 points) and assists (3.3) while grabbing 4.5 rebounds per game.
Isaac Bongen, Jesuit, sophomore
Bongen shot 36% from beyond the 3-point arc and averaged 12.1 points in making the all-Metro League third team.
Joe Stimpson, Jesuit, junior
Stimpson missed most of the first half of the season, but over the Crusaders’ past 13 games, he averaged 8.3 points and 2.5 assists. He made the all-Metro League third team and helped Jesuit win eight in a row to clinch a state tournament berth.
Ryan Fraser, Jesuit, senior
The third-team all-Metro League selection (10.2 points per game) led the Crusaders in 3-point shooting, hitting at a 46% clip — including going 9 for 12 in playoff wins over Gresham and Nelson, scoring 17 points in each game.
First quarter
Barlow starting five: Jalen Atkins, Brayden Barron, Mason Bierbrauer, Maddyn Cummings, Blake Hills
Jesuit starting five: Patrick Kilfoil, Trey Cleeland, Joe Stimpson, Ryan Fraser, Ryan Barone
First basket of the game goes to Jesuit's Trey Cleeland. Blake Hills answers with a 3 for Barlow. 3-2 Bruins after 1:30.
Patrick Kilfoil scores in the lane for Jesuit, which leads 4-3.
Maddyn Cummings offensive rebound and basket for Barlow, which leads 5-4 after 3:30.
Jesuit's Joe Stimpson makes 1 of 2 from the line. It's 5-5 with 4:18 left in the first quarter.
Maddyn Cummings with a smooth jumper in the lane for Barlow, which leads 7-5. Cummings has four early points.
Maddyn Cummings for 3! He has seven points. Barlow leads 10-5.
Brayden Barron scores for Barlow, which leads 12-5.
Jesuit's Patrick Kilfoil makes 2 of 2 at the line. Crusaders trail 12-7, 1:33 left in the first quarter.
Mason Bierbrauer with his first basket for Barlow. Patrick Kilfoil answers for Jesuit. Barlow leads 14-9.
Barlow 14, Jesuit 9, end of first quarter. Maddyn Cummings has seven points for Barlow. Jalen Atkins has zero (0 for 4 from the field). Patrick Kilfoil leads Jesuit with six points.
