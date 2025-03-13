Barlow vs. Sprague: Live score, updates of Oregon (OSAA) high school boys basketball 6A quarterfinal
The top-seeded Barlow Bruins face the eighth-seeded Sprague Olympians in an Oregon (OSAA) high school boys basketball 6A state tournament quarterfinal Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at the University of Portland's Chiles Center.
Players to watch for Barlow
Jalen Atkins, Barlow, senior
The Eastern Arizona commit and four-time all-MHC first-team selection averages 21 points, 7.5 assists and four rebounds per game, scoring a career-high 43 in the Bruins’ second-round win over Clackamas.
Brayden Barron, Barlow, senior
Bruins coach Tom Johnson called Barron “one of the most improved players our program has ever had” — high praise from the long-time coach about the Portland State commit and Mt. Hood Conference defensive player of the year who averages 14.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks.
Mason Bierbrauer, Barlow, senior
The Bruins’ third all-Mt. Hood Conference first-team selection is a three-year starter who averages 16.5 points and six rebounds.
Players to watch for Sprague
Anthony Best, Sprague, senior
Best’s go-ahead basket in the final minute of the Olympians’ come-from-behind win over Oregon City in the Round of 16 clinched their first quarterfinal appearance. He was a first-team all-Central Valley Conference pick, averaging 13.5 points and a team-high eight rebounds.
Braxton Long, Sprague, senior
The Central Valley Conference co-player of the year was the Olympians’ facilitator, averaging 6.2 assists and leading the team in steals (2.6) and blocked shots (1.4) while averaging 11.7 points and 3.7 rebounds.
Jarod Stanley, Sprague, senior
Stanley shared Central Valley Conference player of the year honors with teammate Braxton Long while leading the Olympians in scoring (20.8 points per game), averaging 3.7 rebounds and handing out 2.4 assists per game.
First quarter
Barlow starting five: Jalen Atkins, Brayden Barron, Mason Bierbrauer, Maddyn Cummings, Blake Hills
Sprague starting five: Anthony Best, Braxton Long, Jarod Stanley, Avery Lohrman, Dukatti Witherspoon
First basket of the game goes to Barlow's Jalen Atkins. 2-0 Bruins after 10 seconds.
Braxton Long gets the first basket for Sprague, but Maddyn Cummings quickly answers for the Bruins, who lead 6-2 after 3 minutes.
Blake Hills for 3 for Barlow! Bruins up 9-2 midway through the first quarter.
A reverse layup by Mason Bierbrauer gives Barlow an 11-4 lead with 1:53 left in the first quarter.
Barlow 15, Sprague 8, end of first quarter. Brayden Barron and Mason Bierbrauer have four points each for Barlow. Braxton Long and Anthony Best have four apiece for Sprague.
Second quarter
First basket of the second quarter goes to Mason Bierbrauer, who has a game-high six points. Assist from Jalen Atkins, his second. Barlow up 17-8.
Braxton Long goes 2 for 2 from the line, and Sprague trails 19-12 with 5:42 before halftime.
Mason Bierbrauer is up to 10 points (4 of 7 from the field). Barlow leads 23-13 halfway through the second quarter.
Dukatti Witherspoon knocks down a 3-pointer for Sprague. Barlow's Jalen Atkins converts a 3-point play on the other end. Atkins has six points. Barlow leads 27-16.
Mason Bierbrauer now with a 3-point play for Barlow, which leads 30-16. Bierbrauer has 13 points.
Bierbrauer again! He scores on a fast break, and it's 34-18 Barlow. Timeout, Sprague. There's 1:36 left in the half.
Sprague gets a 3-pointer by Jarod Stanley right after the timeout. 34-21 Barlow, 1 minute before halftime.
