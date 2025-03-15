Barlow vs. West Linn: Live score, updates of Oregon (OSAA) high school boys basketball 6A semifinal
The top-seeded Barlow Bruins face the fourth-seeded West Linn Lions in an Oregon (OSAA) high school boys basketball 6A state tournament semifinal Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the University of Portland's Chiles Center.
Follow this post for live updates.
Players to watch for Barlow
Jalen Atkins, Barlow, senior
The Eastern Arizona commit and four-time all-MHC first-team selection averages 21 points, 7.5 assists and four rebounds per game, scoring a career-high 43 in the Bruins’ second-round win over Clackamas.
Brayden Barron, Barlow, senior
Bruins coach Tom Johnson called Barron “one of the most improved players our program has ever had” — high praise from the long-time coach about the Portland State commit and Mt. Hood Conference defensive player of the year who averages 14.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks.
Mason Bierbrauer, Barlow, senior
The Bruins’ third all-Mt. Hood Conference first-team selection is a three-year starter who averages 16.5 points and six rebounds.
Players to watch for West Linn
Jalen Snook, West Linn, senior
The Lions boast a balanced attack, with four players scoring in double figures — none more than Snook, a first-team all-Three Rivers League selection who averages 16.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game.
Kevin Benson, West Linn, senior
The second-team all-Three Rivers League forward averages 11.5 points while shooting 55.6% from the field, grabbing a team-high 7.9 rebounds and blocking 1.5 shots per game.
Trey Price, West Linn, sophomore
Price filled the point guard void left when Pat Vialva transferred to Tualatin, earning first-team all-Three Rivers League honors after averaging 14.7 points (shooting 41.3% from 3-point range), 4.4 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals.
First quarter
Barlow starting five: Jalen Atkins, Brayden Barron, Mason Bierbrauer, Maddyn Cummings, Blake Hills
West Linn starting five: Jalen Snook, Kevin Benson, Trey Price, Gavin Gross, Sawyer Young
First basket of the game goes to West Linn's Sawyer Young — and it's a 3-pointer for a quick 3-0 Lions lead.
Jalen Atkins makes 1 of 2 free throws for Barlow's first point. West Linn 3, Barlow 1, 1 minute in.
Sawyer Young another 3! Same spot in the corner. West Linn leads 6-1.
Jalen Atkins scores inside for Barlow, which trails 6-3.
Brayden Barron scores for Barlow. Trey Price answers for West Linn. And then Mason Bierbrauer for Barlow. It's 8-7 Lions with 3:30 left in the first quarter.
Kevin Benson wide open under the basket for two easy West Linn points. Lions up 10-7.
Jalen Atkins with a jumper for Barlow, and it's 10-9 West Linn with 2:27 to go in the first.
Barlow's Mason Bierbrauer makes two free throws for a brief Bruins lead. Trey Price buries a 3 for West Linn. Lions up now, 13-11.
Wyatt Smiley scores at the rim, and West Linn is up 15-11 with under a minute to go in the period.
West Linn's Gavin Gross goes 1 for 2 from the line. 16-11 Lions.
Mason Bierbrauer again goes 2 for 2 from the line for Barlow, which trails 16-13.
West Linn 16, Barlow 13, end of first quarter. Sawyer Young has a game-high six points. Gavin Gross has three assists.
Second quarter
First basket of the second quarter goes to Barlow's Mason Bierbrauer — and he's fouled. Free throw good, and it's tied, 16-16.
West Linn's Jalen Snook makes two free throws for his first points. Lions back on top, 18-16.
Snook scores again on a fast break after a steal by Trey Price. Lions up 20-16.
Brayden Barron with a smooth jumper for Barlow, which trails 20-18.
West Linn's Sawyer Young drains his third 3-pointer. Lions up 23-18.
Barlow's Jalen Atkins gets to the basket for two points. Next possession, he takes it to the basket again, and he's fouled. He hits both free throws. 23-22 Lions.
West Linn's Warren Stanton gets his first basket. 25-22 Lions. Stanton gets a steal on the other end, and it results in a layup for Sawyer Young. 27-22 Lions. Timeout, Barlow. 4:17 left in the half.
Barlow gets three offensive rebounds. Mason Bierbrauer puts the third one back for two points — and he's fouled. Free throw misses, though. 27-24 Lions.
Brayden Barron with a great spin move inside, and Barlow cuts it to one at 27-26.
Oh, wow — Barron scores inside again. And then Barlow gets a steal ... and then a DUNK by Barron. It's 30-27 Bruins.
Another steal for Barlow, and Mason Bierbrauer converts on the other end. Timeout, West Linn. Barlow now up five at 32-27 with 1:35 before halftime.
Mason Bierbrauer's jumper makes it a 12-0 run for Barlow, which leads 34-27.
Barlow 34, West Linn 27, end of second quarter. Barlow closes the half on a 12-0 run. Mason Bierbrauer has a game-high 15 points. Brayden Barron has 10. Jalen Atkins has nine. Those three have all the points for Barlow. Sawyer Young leads West Linn with 11 points.
