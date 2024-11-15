Big Sky Conference football 2024: All-league teams, coach and players of the year
Big Sky Conference football all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches
BIG SKY CONFERENCE FOOTBALL 2024
Offensive player of the year
Joe Janney, Henley
Defensive player of the year
Lucas Folau, Marshfield
Lineman of the year
Lucas Folau, Marshfield
Coach of the year
Matt Green, Henley
First team offense
QB Joe Janney, Henley, junior
RB Kris Baldwin, Mazama, senior
RB Issaiah Dibella, North Bend, senior
RB Kaleb Fox, Marshfield, junior
WR Mark Carpenter, Henley, senior
WR Narin Stone, Hidden Valley, senior
WR Kai Otee Hunt, Mazama, senior
TE Ryan Hayden, Mazama, senior
TE Caleb Morgan, Ashland, senior
C Clem Pine, Mazama, senior
OL Lucas Folau, Marshfield, senior
OL Jack Kaefring, Mazama, senior
OL Jantz Kahl Jr., Henley, junior
OL Robert Champlin, North Bend, senior
K Max Tobiasson, Henley, senior
KR Luc Frey, Marshfield, junior
First team defense
DL Lucas Folau, Marshfield, senior
DL Ryan Hayden, Mazama, senior
DL Nolan Sieben, Henley, senior
DL Killian Phaigh, North Bend, senior
DL Robert Champlin, North Bend, senior
LB Jack Kaefring, Mazama, senior
LB Caleb Morgan, Ashland, senior
LB Kaleb Fox, Marshfield, junior
LB Joe Janney, Henley, junior
DB Mark Carpenter, Henley, senior
DB Kai Otee Hunt, Mazama, senior
DB Presley Noga, Hidden Valley, senior
DB Brody Ramey, Marshfield, junior
P Joe Janney, Henley, junior
Second team offense
QB Jojo Harrower, Ashland, senior
RB Jacob Ortega, Ashland, senior
RB Trapper Cundall, Henley, junior
RB Jeremiah Brunick, Henley, junior
WR Hayden Widdecome, Marshfield, junior
WR Oscar Hernandez, Ashland, junior
WR Bryson Montag, Henley, senior
WR Connoer Shively, Henley, junior
C Bryson Harvey, Marshfield, junior
OL Theron Tyler, Henley, junior
OL Tyler Van Boven, Hidden Valley, junior
OL Kekoa Kaho'okaulan, Ashland, senior
OL Mason Spivey, Mazama, senior
Second team defense
DL Jantz Kahl Jr., Henley, junior
DL Jamison Batdorff, Marshfield, junior
DL Dutch Linerud, Ashland, senior
DL Rocky Johnson, North Bend, senior
LB Jason Kern, Henley, senior
LB Eric Combs, Hidden Valley, junior
LB Hunter Christensen, North Bend, sophomore
LB Drakkar Funk, North Bend, sophomore
DB Bryson Montag, Henley, senior
DB Gabe Nanni, Mazama, senior
DB Connor Shively, Henley, junior
P Brody Van Gastel, Mazama, senior
Honorable mention offense
QB Austyn Klingler, Hidden Valley, senior
QB Brody Van Gastel, Mazama, junior
QB Connor Johnson, North Bend, sophomore
RB Jaden Tice, Marshfield, junior
WR Colin Lawrence, Ashland, senior
WR David Carter, Ashland, freshman
WR Chandler Wyatt, Marshfield, junior
WR Josh Sullivan, North Bend, sophomore
WR Hunter Christenson, North Bend, sophomore
C Liam Puckett, Ashland, junior
C Thunder Kirk, Henley, sophomore
OL Dutch Linerud, Ashland, senior
OL Gage Ayers, Hidden Valley, junior
OL Jamison Batdorff, Marshfield, junior
OL Cade Owen, Mazama, senior
OL Rocky Johnson, North Bend, senior
Honorable mention defense
DL Kekoa Kaho'okaula, Ashland, senior
DL Luis Venegas, Henley, junior
DL Theron Tyler, Henley, junior
DL Skylar Folau, Marshfield, sophomore
DL Aryan Wright, Marshfield, senior
DL Hunter Martinez, Mazama, senior
DL Cooper Hinklin, Mazama, junior
LB Trapper Cundall, Henley, junior
LB Roanin Wright, Henley, junior
LB Alijah Zauher, Hidden Valley, senior
LB Jackson Swanson, North Bend, junior
DB Carter McGriff, Marshfield, sophomore
DB Chandler Wyatt, Marshfield, junior
P Colton Hernandez, Ashland, freshman
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App