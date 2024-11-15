High School

Big Sky Conference football 2024: All-league teams, coach and players of the year

Big Sky Conference football all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Henley quarterback Joe Janney
Henley quarterback Joe Janney / Photo by Leon Neuschwander

Big Sky Conference football all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches 

BIG SKY CONFERENCE FOOTBALL 2024

Offensive player of the year

Joe Janney, Henley

Defensive player of the year

Lucas Folau, Marshfield

Lineman of the year

Lucas Folau, Marshfield

Coach of the year

Matt Green, Henley

First team offense

QB Joe Janney, Henley, junior

RB Kris Baldwin, Mazama, senior

RB Issaiah Dibella, North Bend, senior

RB Kaleb Fox, Marshfield, junior

WR Mark Carpenter, Henley, senior

WR Narin Stone, Hidden Valley, senior

WR Kai Otee Hunt, Mazama, senior

TE Ryan Hayden, Mazama, senior

TE Caleb Morgan, Ashland, senior

C Clem Pine, Mazama, senior

OL Lucas Folau, Marshfield, senior

OL Jack Kaefring, Mazama, senior

OL Jantz Kahl Jr., Henley, junior

OL Robert Champlin, North Bend, senior

K Max Tobiasson, Henley, senior

KR Luc Frey, Marshfield, junior

First team defense

DL Lucas Folau, Marshfield, senior

DL Ryan Hayden, Mazama, senior

DL Nolan Sieben, Henley, senior

DL Killian Phaigh, North Bend, senior

DL Robert Champlin, North Bend, senior

LB Jack Kaefring, Mazama, senior

LB Caleb Morgan, Ashland, senior

LB Kaleb Fox, Marshfield, junior

LB Joe Janney, Henley, junior

DB Mark Carpenter, Henley, senior

DB Kai Otee Hunt, Mazama, senior

DB Presley Noga, Hidden Valley, senior

DB Brody Ramey, Marshfield, junior

P Joe Janney, Henley, junior

Second team offense

QB Jojo Harrower, Ashland, senior

RB Jacob Ortega, Ashland, senior

RB Trapper Cundall, Henley, junior

RB Jeremiah Brunick, Henley, junior

WR Hayden Widdecome, Marshfield, junior

WR Oscar Hernandez, Ashland, junior

WR Bryson Montag, Henley, senior

WR Connoer Shively, Henley, junior

C Bryson Harvey, Marshfield, junior

OL Theron Tyler, Henley, junior

OL Tyler Van Boven, Hidden Valley, junior

OL Kekoa Kaho'okaulan, Ashland, senior

OL Mason Spivey, Mazama, senior

Second team defense

DL Jantz Kahl Jr., Henley, junior

DL Jamison Batdorff, Marshfield, junior

DL Dutch Linerud, Ashland, senior

DL Rocky Johnson, North Bend, senior

LB Jason Kern, Henley, senior

LB Eric Combs, Hidden Valley, junior

LB Hunter Christensen, North Bend, sophomore

LB Drakkar Funk, North Bend, sophomore

DB Bryson Montag, Henley, senior

DB Gabe Nanni, Mazama, senior

DB Connor Shively, Henley, junior

P Brody Van Gastel, Mazama, senior

Honorable mention offense

QB Austyn Klingler, Hidden Valley, senior

QB Brody Van Gastel, Mazama, junior

QB Connor Johnson, North Bend, sophomore

RB Jaden Tice, Marshfield, junior

WR Colin Lawrence, Ashland, senior

WR David Carter, Ashland, freshman

WR Chandler Wyatt, Marshfield, junior

WR Josh Sullivan, North Bend, sophomore

WR Hunter Christenson, North Bend, sophomore

C Liam Puckett, Ashland, junior

C Thunder Kirk, Henley, sophomore

OL Dutch Linerud, Ashland, senior

OL Gage Ayers, Hidden Valley, junior

OL Jamison Batdorff, Marshfield, junior

OL Cade Owen, Mazama, senior

OL Rocky Johnson, North Bend, senior

Honorable mention defense

DL Kekoa Kaho'okaula, Ashland, senior

DL Luis Venegas, Henley, junior

DL Theron Tyler, Henley, junior

DL Skylar Folau, Marshfield, sophomore

DL Aryan Wright, Marshfield, senior

DL Hunter Martinez, Mazama, senior

DL Cooper Hinklin, Mazama, junior

LB Trapper Cundall, Henley, junior

LB Roanin Wright, Henley, junior

LB Alijah Zauher, Hidden Valley, senior

LB Jackson Swanson, North Bend, junior

DB Carter McGriff, Marshfield, sophomore

DB Chandler Wyatt, Marshfield, junior

P Colton Hernandez, Ashland, freshman

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports
JD HUMBURG, SBLIVE SPORTS

JD Humburg is a Managing Editor for SBLive Sports.

