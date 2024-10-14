Callie Newsome of Mazama voted the SBLive/SI Oregon Volleyball Athlete of the Week (10/7/2024)
Congratulations to Mazama’s Callie Newsome for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Volleyball Athlete of the Week for the week of Sept. 23-29.
Newsome, a sophomore outside hitter on the Mazama team, with 19 kills, six digs, three aces on 87-percent serving and a block, helped the Vikings battle against Henley and get a win over Phoenix in the opening week of Skyline Conference play.
Newsome received 56.41% of the vote, beating out Emma Geiger, a sophomore on the Glide team, who finished second with 35.96%. Tori Noffsinger, a freshman on the Yoncalla team, was third with 4.22%, and Allison Waechter, a junior on the Sutherlin team, was fourth with 0.81%. There were more than 1,000 votes tallied this week.
We are accepting Oregon Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
