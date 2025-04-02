Central Catholic Rams announce 2025 Oregon high school football schedule
High school football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced across Oregon, and High School on SI Oregon will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Central Catholic Rams, who went 11-1 and reached the semifinals of the Class 6A state playoffs in 2024, announced their schedule for the 2025 campaign.
The Rams will open their season with a game at Central Catholic of Modesto, Calif. The teams played last year at Hillsboro Stadium, with the Rams getting a 45-29 win.
Central Catholic will then have road games against Lake Oswego and Jesuit. The Rams will have their first home game against Lakeridge before opening Mt. Hood Conference play.
Below is Central Catholic’s 2025 regular-season schedule, with game times and sites to be announced.
2025 CENTRAL CATHOLIC RAMS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Sept. 5: at Central Catholic of Modesto, Calif.
Sept. 12: at Lake Oswego
Sept. 19: at Jesuit
Sept. 26: Lakeridge
Oct. 3: at Clackamas*
Oct. 9: Reynolds*
Oct. 17: Barlow*
Oct. 24: at Nelson*
Oct. 31: Sandy*
* – Mt. Hood Conference game
