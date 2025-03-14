Central Catholic vs. Jesuit: Live score, updates of Oregon (OSAA) high school boys basketball 6A quarterfinal
The third-seeded Central Catholic Rams face the 11th-seeded Jesuit Crusaders in an Oregon (OSAA) high school boys basketball 6A state tournament quarterfinal Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the University of Portland's Chiles Center.
Players to watch for Central Catholic
Isaac Carr, Central Catholic, senior
The Wake Forest signee and Mt. Hood Conference player of the year is a leading contender for 6A player of the year honors, averaging 19 points as a near-50/40/90 shooter (50.2% from the field, 41% from 3-point range, 87% from the free throw line) to go with five rebounds, four assists and 1.5 steals per game.
Duce Paschal, Central Catholic, senior
Paschal is bound for Weber State after making the all-Mt. Hood Conference first team for the Rams this season, averaging 15 points and shooting 55% from the field to go with six rebounds and 2.8 steals.
Robbie Long, Central Catholic, junior
The second-team all-Mt. Hood Conference selection is coming off a standout season as the Rams’ first-year starting quarterback. On the basketball court, he filled the stat sheet with averages of nine points, five rebounds and a team-high five assists.
Players to watch for Jesuit
Patrick Kilfoil, Jesuit, senior
The Crusaders were a well-balanced attack this season, but Kilfoil (a Saint Martin’s commit) was the leader of the group, making the all-Metro League first team after averaging team highs in scoring (14.4 points) and assists (3.3) while grabbing 4.5 rebounds per game.
Isaac Bongen, Jesuit, sophomore
Bongen shot 36% from beyond the 3-point arc and averaged 12.1 points in making the all-Metro League third team.
Joe Stimpson, Jesuit, junior
Stimpson missed most of the first half of the season, but over the Crusaders’ past 13 games, he averaged 8.3 points and 2.5 assists. He made the all-Metro League third team and helped Jesuit win eight in a row to clinch a state tournament berth.
Ryan Fraser, Jesuit, senior
The third-team all-Metro League selection (10.2 points per game) led the Crusaders in 3-point shooting, hitting at a 46% clip — including going 9 for 12 in playoff wins over Gresham and Nelson, scoring 17 points in each game.
First quarter
Central Catholic starting five: Isaac Carr, Duce Paschal, Robbie Long, Donovan Miller, Jalen Nicholson
Jesuit starting five: Patrick Kilfoil, Trey Cleeland, Joe Stimpson, Ryan Fraser, Ryan Barone
