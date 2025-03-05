High School

Central Valley Conference boys basketball 2024-25: All-league teams, coach and player of the year

Central Valley Conference boys basketball all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024-25 season

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Central Valley Conference boys basketball
Central Valley Conference boys basketball / Leon Neuschwander

Central Valley Conference boys basketball all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024-25 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches 

CENTRAL VALLEY CONFERENCE BOYS BASKETBALL 2024-25

Co-players of the year

Jarod Stanley, Sprague

Braxton Long, Sprague

Defensive player of the year

Steven Adams, McNary

Coach of the year

Jordan Graneto, Sprague

First team

Jarod Stanley, Sprague, senior

Braxton Long, Sprague, senior

Steven Adams, McNary, senior

Teagan Scott, South Salem, junior

Anthony Best, Sprague, senior

Tyler Hawkins, West Salem, senior

Second team

Cole Ricketts, McNary, junior

Maverick Huynh, North Salem, senior

Jesse Bechtel, North Salem, senior

Tko Westbrook, South Salem, junior

Jonah Munns, West Salem, freshman

Jacob Sanderson, West Salem, junior

Honorable mention

Anthony Fuentes, McNary, junior

Aydn Dallum, McNary, junior

Gavin Burns, McNary, junior

Droiy Comstock, North Salem, senior

Keplan Barram, North Salem, junior

Antonio Alvarez, North Salem, junior

Kevin Semm, South Salem, senior

Brayden Fleener, South Salem, junior

Avery Lohrman, Sprague, senior

Dukatti Witherspoon, Sprague, senior

Andrew Mhoon, Sprague, senior

Evan Wusstig, West Salem, junior

Tyler Sommer, West Salem, senior

ROUND 1 PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE

(1) Barlow vs. (32) Forest Grove

Wednesday, March 5

7 p.m.

Barlow High School (Gresham)

(16) McNary vs. (17) Clackamas

Wednesday, March 5

6:30 p.m.

McNary High School (Keizer)

(9) Oregon City vs. (24) Sunset

Wednesday, March 5

6:30 p.m.

Oregon City High School

(8) Sprague vs. (25) Century

Wednesday, March 5

6:30 p.m.

Sprague High School (Salem)

(5) Southridge vs. (28) Grants Pass

Wednesday, March 5

6:30 p.m.

Southridge High School (Beaverton)

(12) West Salem vs. (21) Benson

Wednesday, March 5

7 p.m.

West Salem High School

(13) Sherwood vs. (20) South Eugene

Wednesday, March 5

6:30 p.m.

Sherwood High School

(4) West Linn vs. (29) Cleveland

Wednesday, March 5

7 p.m.

West Linn High School

(3) Central Catholic vs. (30) Tigard

Wednesday, March 5

6 p.m.

Central Catholic High School (Southeast Portland)

(14) Grant vs. (19) Mountainside

Wednesday, March 5

6:30 p.m.

Grant High School (Northeast Portland)

(11) Jesuit vs. (22) Gresham

Wednesday, March 5

7 p.m.

Jesuit High School (Southwest Portland)

(6) Nelson vs. (27) Lake Oswego

Wednesday, March 5

6 p.m.

Nelson High School (Happy Valley)

(7) Westview vs. (26) Lakeridge

Wednesday, March 5

7 p.m.

Westview High School (Northwest Portland)

(10) Roosevelt vs. (23) North Medford

Wednesday, March 5

6 p.m.

Roosevelt High School (North Portland)

(15) Sheldon vs. (18) South Salem

Wednesday, March 5

6:45 p.m.

Sheldon High School (Eugene)

(2) Tualatin vs. (31) Sandy

Wednesday, March 5

6:30 p.m.

Tualatin High School

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports
JD HUMBURG, SBLIVE SPORTS

JD Humburg is a Managing Editor for SBLive Sports.

