Central Valley Conference boys basketball 2024-25: All-league teams, coach and player of the year
Central Valley Conference boys basketball all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024-25 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches
CENTRAL VALLEY CONFERENCE BOYS BASKETBALL 2024-25
Co-players of the year
Jarod Stanley, Sprague
Braxton Long, Sprague
Defensive player of the year
Steven Adams, McNary
Coach of the year
Jordan Graneto, Sprague
First team
Jarod Stanley, Sprague, senior
Braxton Long, Sprague, senior
Steven Adams, McNary, senior
Teagan Scott, South Salem, junior
Anthony Best, Sprague, senior
Tyler Hawkins, West Salem, senior
Second team
Cole Ricketts, McNary, junior
Maverick Huynh, North Salem, senior
Jesse Bechtel, North Salem, senior
Tko Westbrook, South Salem, junior
Jonah Munns, West Salem, freshman
Jacob Sanderson, West Salem, junior
Honorable mention
Anthony Fuentes, McNary, junior
Aydn Dallum, McNary, junior
Gavin Burns, McNary, junior
Droiy Comstock, North Salem, senior
Keplan Barram, North Salem, junior
Antonio Alvarez, North Salem, junior
Kevin Semm, South Salem, senior
Brayden Fleener, South Salem, junior
Avery Lohrman, Sprague, senior
Dukatti Witherspoon, Sprague, senior
Andrew Mhoon, Sprague, senior
Evan Wusstig, West Salem, junior
Tyler Sommer, West Salem, senior
ROUND 1 PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE
(1) Barlow vs. (32) Forest Grove
Wednesday, March 5
7 p.m.
Barlow High School (Gresham)
(16) McNary vs. (17) Clackamas
Wednesday, March 5
6:30 p.m.
McNary High School (Keizer)
(9) Oregon City vs. (24) Sunset
Wednesday, March 5
6:30 p.m.
Oregon City High School
(8) Sprague vs. (25) Century
Wednesday, March 5
6:30 p.m.
Sprague High School (Salem)
(5) Southridge vs. (28) Grants Pass
Wednesday, March 5
6:30 p.m.
Southridge High School (Beaverton)
(12) West Salem vs. (21) Benson
Wednesday, March 5
7 p.m.
West Salem High School
(13) Sherwood vs. (20) South Eugene
Wednesday, March 5
6:30 p.m.
Sherwood High School
(4) West Linn vs. (29) Cleveland
Wednesday, March 5
7 p.m.
West Linn High School
(3) Central Catholic vs. (30) Tigard
Wednesday, March 5
6 p.m.
Central Catholic High School (Southeast Portland)
(14) Grant vs. (19) Mountainside
Wednesday, March 5
6:30 p.m.
Grant High School (Northeast Portland)
(11) Jesuit vs. (22) Gresham
Wednesday, March 5
7 p.m.
Jesuit High School (Southwest Portland)
(6) Nelson vs. (27) Lake Oswego
Wednesday, March 5
6 p.m.
Nelson High School (Happy Valley)
(7) Westview vs. (26) Lakeridge
Wednesday, March 5
7 p.m.
Westview High School (Northwest Portland)
(10) Roosevelt vs. (23) North Medford
Wednesday, March 5
6 p.m.
Roosevelt High School (North Portland)
(15) Sheldon vs. (18) South Salem
Wednesday, March 5
6:45 p.m.
Sheldon High School (Eugene)
(2) Tualatin vs. (31) Sandy
Wednesday, March 5
6:30 p.m.
Tualatin High School
