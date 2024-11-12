High School

Central Valley Conference boys soccer 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year

Central Valley Conference boys soccer all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Central Valley Conference boys soccer
Central Valley Conference boys soccer / Photo by Tommy Land

Central Valley Conference boys soccer all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches 

CENTRAL VALLEY CONFERENCE BOYS SOCCER 2024

Player of the year

Jay R Flores, McNary

Coach of the year

Miguel Camarena, McNary

First team

F Jay R Flores, McNary, senior

F Christian Gomez, North Salem, senior

F Eduardo Murillo Ortiz, North Salem, senior

M Luis Camacho, McNary, senior

M Derick Cuello, McNary, junior

M Jonathan Ruiz, McNary, senior

M Anthony Marroquin Chavez, West Salem, senior

M Carson Farwell, Sprague, junior

D Emannual Garcia Mendoza, West Salem, senior

D Juan Brandon Trujillo Herrera, Sprague, junior

GK Abraham Hernandez, Sprague, junior

Second team 

M Allan Vasquez, McNary, senior

M Joseph Guerrero, West Salem, sophomore

M Diego Sepulveda Cruz, North Salem, junior

M Abraham Lopez, South Salem, junior

M Alex Silva, South Salem, senior

D Israel Orta, McNary, junior

D Riley Haymen, McNary, senior

D Hyrum Barnes, West Salem, senior

D Antonio Alvarez, North Salem, junior

D Jabin Barkes, Sprague, senior

GK Anthony Fuentes, McNary, junior

Honorable mention 

F Dane Hayase, South Salem, senior

F Lucas Lee, South Salem, freshman 

F Cameron Hewett, West Salem, sophomore

M Damian Duenas, McNary, senior

M Eridane Garcia Martinez, North Salem, senior

M Abdiel Gonzalez, South Salem, sophomore

M Leeum Nguyen, Sprague, junior

D/M Owen Passage, Sprague, junior

D Brady Passage, Sprague, freshman

D Emilio Arvizu, McNary, junior

D Caleb Bautista, McNary, senior

D Edgar Martinez, North Salem, sophomore

D Orlando Cerda Pacheco, West Salem, freshman

GK Daniel Villazana Loarca, North Salem, senior

GK Omar Silva Solis, West Salem, junior

