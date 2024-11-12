Central Valley Conference boys soccer 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year
Central Valley Conference boys soccer all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches
CENTRAL VALLEY CONFERENCE BOYS SOCCER 2024
Player of the year
Jay R Flores, McNary
Coach of the year
Miguel Camarena, McNary
First team
F Jay R Flores, McNary, senior
F Christian Gomez, North Salem, senior
F Eduardo Murillo Ortiz, North Salem, senior
M Luis Camacho, McNary, senior
M Derick Cuello, McNary, junior
M Jonathan Ruiz, McNary, senior
M Anthony Marroquin Chavez, West Salem, senior
M Carson Farwell, Sprague, junior
D Emannual Garcia Mendoza, West Salem, senior
D Juan Brandon Trujillo Herrera, Sprague, junior
GK Abraham Hernandez, Sprague, junior
Second team
M Allan Vasquez, McNary, senior
M Joseph Guerrero, West Salem, sophomore
M Diego Sepulveda Cruz, North Salem, junior
M Abraham Lopez, South Salem, junior
M Alex Silva, South Salem, senior
D Israel Orta, McNary, junior
D Riley Haymen, McNary, senior
D Hyrum Barnes, West Salem, senior
D Antonio Alvarez, North Salem, junior
D Jabin Barkes, Sprague, senior
GK Anthony Fuentes, McNary, junior
Honorable mention
F Dane Hayase, South Salem, senior
F Lucas Lee, South Salem, freshman
F Cameron Hewett, West Salem, sophomore
M Damian Duenas, McNary, senior
M Eridane Garcia Martinez, North Salem, senior
M Abdiel Gonzalez, South Salem, sophomore
M Leeum Nguyen, Sprague, junior
D/M Owen Passage, Sprague, junior
D Brady Passage, Sprague, freshman
D Emilio Arvizu, McNary, junior
D Caleb Bautista, McNary, senior
D Edgar Martinez, North Salem, sophomore
D Orlando Cerda Pacheco, West Salem, freshman
GK Daniel Villazana Loarca, North Salem, senior
GK Omar Silva Solis, West Salem, junior
