Central Valley Conference girls soccer 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Central Valley Conference girls soccer / Photo by Tommy Land

Central Valley Conference girls soccer all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches 

Players of the year

Kate Endler, West Salem

Kaelynn King, McNary 

Coach of the year

Kaylyn Okerstrom, West Salem

First team 

F Talia Jones, South Salem, sophomore 

M Cora Chapman, North Salem, senior 

M Laney Cutler, Sprague, senior 

M Addy Mendez, Sprague, junior 

M Johi Diaz, West Salem, junior 

M Emorie Loewen, West Salem, senior 

D Kate Endler, West Salem, senior 

D Kaelynn King, McNary, senior 

D Kaitlin Bee, South Salem, senior 

D Jenna Ralls, Sprague, senior 

D Alex Carranza, Sprague, senior 

GK Atalia Davila Macias, West Salem, sophomore

Second team

F Diana Burnell, South Salem, senior

M/F Lili Eckert, West Salem, junior

M Camie Olsen, Sprague, freshman

M Ella Winters, Sprague, sophomore

M Tatum Kiger, Sprague, senior

M Maddison Holstege, West Salem, senior

D Avery Caston, McNary, junior

D Elisa Birrueta Correa, North Salem, freshman

D Emma Harvey, South Salem, junior

D Lily Karschnia, West Salem, junior

GK Bella Morrow, Sprague, junior

Honorable mention 

F Gwen Sorem, South Salem, junior

F Eliana Lovato, West Salem, senior

F Madison Forest, West Salem, senior

F Jenna Shambaugh, West Salem, sophomore

M Jillian Davison, South Salem, senior

D Bella Garcia, McNary, freshman

D Ireland Hedberg, McNary, sophomore

D Xitlaly Pacheco Gaytan, North Salem, junior

D Isabela Vazquez-Luna, North Salem, freshman

D Skaidy Hiser, South Salem, senior

D Rowan Bennett, Sprague, senior

D Abagail Crump, Sprague, senior

D Brooklynn Splonski, Sprague, senior

GK Maddy McLain, McNary, junior

GK Dayana Delgadillo, North Salem, junior

