Central Valley Conference girls soccer 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year
Central Valley Conference girls soccer all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches
CENTRAL VALLEY CONFERENCE GIRLS SOCCER 2024
Players of the year
Kate Endler, West Salem
Kaelynn King, McNary
Coach of the year
Kaylyn Okerstrom, West Salem
First team
F Talia Jones, South Salem, sophomore
M Cora Chapman, North Salem, senior
M Laney Cutler, Sprague, senior
M Addy Mendez, Sprague, junior
M Johi Diaz, West Salem, junior
M Emorie Loewen, West Salem, senior
D Kate Endler, West Salem, senior
D Kaelynn King, McNary, senior
D Kaitlin Bee, South Salem, senior
D Jenna Ralls, Sprague, senior
D Alex Carranza, Sprague, senior
GK Atalia Davila Macias, West Salem, sophomore
Second team
F Diana Burnell, South Salem, senior
M/F Lili Eckert, West Salem, junior
M Camie Olsen, Sprague, freshman
M Ella Winters, Sprague, sophomore
M Tatum Kiger, Sprague, senior
M Maddison Holstege, West Salem, senior
D Avery Caston, McNary, junior
D Elisa Birrueta Correa, North Salem, freshman
D Emma Harvey, South Salem, junior
D Lily Karschnia, West Salem, junior
GK Bella Morrow, Sprague, junior
Honorable mention
F Gwen Sorem, South Salem, junior
F Eliana Lovato, West Salem, senior
F Madison Forest, West Salem, senior
F Jenna Shambaugh, West Salem, sophomore
M Jillian Davison, South Salem, senior
D Bella Garcia, McNary, freshman
D Ireland Hedberg, McNary, sophomore
D Xitlaly Pacheco Gaytan, North Salem, junior
D Isabela Vazquez-Luna, North Salem, freshman
D Skaidy Hiser, South Salem, senior
D Rowan Bennett, Sprague, senior
D Abagail Crump, Sprague, senior
D Brooklynn Splonski, Sprague, senior
GK Maddy McLain, McNary, junior
GK Dayana Delgadillo, North Salem, junior
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App