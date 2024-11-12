Central Valley Conference volleyball 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year
Central Valley Conference volleyball all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches
CENTRAL VALLEY CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL 2024
Player of the year: Brooke Friesen, Sprague
Coach of the year: Anne Olsen, Sprague
First team
S/OPP Brooke Friesen, Sprague, sophomore
L Avery Axmaker, South Salem, senior
L/DS Jaynie Jespersen, West Salem, junior
OH Khloe Livingston, Sprague, sophomore
OH Nadiah Luna, South Salem, senior
OH Briella Mathis, South Salem, junior
S/OPP Evie Morrissette, Sprague, senior
S Kamree Orizotti, South Salem, junior
L Charlotte Ponier, Sprague, senior
S/OPP Ashelyn Stanley, West Salem, senior
Second team
OH Brooklyn Baca, McNary, junior
MB Brooklyn Butler, South Salem, senior
OH/DS Addison Dixon, West Salem, junior
S/L Izzy Faulkner, McNary, senior
OH Elizabeth Irvin, North Salem, senior
MB Braeli Martin, West Salem, senior
MB Anna Morley, Sprague, junior
MB Cora Sorem, South Salem, senior
OPP Taylin Wright, McNary, senior
OH Amari Young, Sprague, senior
Honorable mention
OH Kyleah Baker, McNary, junior
OH Anna Bushore, West Salem, junior
OH/DS Olivia Carr, West Salem, senior
L Merlin Fajardo Sanchez, North Salem, senior
MB Kiera Hugmeyer, Sprague, senior
DS Leah Ioane, South Salem, sophomore
OPP Clara Lathen, West Salem, senior
DS Eliza Lohrman, Sprague, freshman
S/OPP Aniyah Razo, North Salem, senior
S/OPP Bella Slattum, West Salem, senior
