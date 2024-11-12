High School

Central Valley Conference volleyball 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year

Central Valley Conference volleyball
Central Valley Conference volleyball / Photo by Leon Neuschwander

Central Valley Conference volleyball all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches 

CENTRAL VALLEY CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL 2024

Player of the year: Brooke Friesen, Sprague

Coach of the year: Anne Olsen, Sprague

First team

S/OPP Brooke Friesen, Sprague, sophomore

L Avery Axmaker, South Salem, senior

L/DS Jaynie Jespersen, West Salem, junior

OH Khloe Livingston, Sprague, sophomore

OH Nadiah Luna, South Salem, senior

OH Briella Mathis, South Salem, junior

S/OPP Evie Morrissette, Sprague, senior

S Kamree Orizotti, South Salem, junior

L Charlotte Ponier, Sprague, senior

S/OPP Ashelyn Stanley, West Salem, senior

Second team

OH Brooklyn Baca, McNary, junior

MB Brooklyn Butler, South Salem, senior

OH/DS Addison Dixon, West Salem, junior

S/L Izzy Faulkner, McNary, senior

OH Elizabeth Irvin, North Salem, senior

MB Braeli Martin, West Salem, senior

MB Anna Morley, Sprague, junior

MB Cora Sorem, South Salem, senior

OPP Taylin Wright, McNary, senior

OH Amari Young, Sprague, senior

Honorable mention

OH Kyleah Baker, McNary, junior

OH Anna Bushore, West Salem, junior

OH/DS Olivia Carr, West Salem, senior

L Merlin Fajardo Sanchez, North Salem, senior

MB Kiera Hugmeyer, Sprague, senior

DS Leah Ioane, South Salem, sophomore

OPP Clara Lathen, West Salem, senior

DS Eliza Lohrman, Sprague, freshman

S/OPP Aniyah Razo, North Salem, senior

S/OPP Bella Slattum, West Salem, senior

Published
JD HUMBURG, SBLIVE SPORTS

JD Humburg is a Managing Editor for SBLive Sports.

