Corvallis boys track and field voted High School On SI Oregon Team of the Week (4/14/2025)
Congratulations to the Corvallis boys track and field team for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Team of the Week for the week of March 31-April 6.
The Spartans triumphed at the Mid Valley Dental Invitational at Dallas High School. Corvallis took first place with 182 points. Hayden Silbernagel sprinted to victory in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, and Rowan Finlay won both hurdles events.
The Spartans received 38.46% of the vote, beating out the Scappoose softball team, which finished second with 23.08%. The Crescent Valley girls track and field team was third with 11.54%, and the Forest Grove boys lacrosse team and the Wells girls track and field team tied for fourth, each with 7.69%.
We are accepting Oregon Team of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate a team, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App