Cowapa League boys soccer 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year
Cowapa League boys soccer all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches
COWAPA LEAGUE BOYS SOCCER
Player of the year
Cole Affolter, Tillamook
Coach of the year
Brian Reynolds, Tillamook
First team
M Cole Affolter, Tillamook, senior
F Diego Baragan Lara, Tillamook, senior
F Elliot Bogroff, Banks/Vernonia, senior
D/M Walker Steele, Astoria, senior
D Rui Lopez, Seaside, senior
M Gerardo Gonzales Meza, St. Helens, senior
M Cameron Dierdorf, Scappoose, junior
D Alfonso Esquivel, Tillamook, junior
D Tayden Cole, Astoria, senior
F/M Edwuard Lepe Ramirez, Astoria, senior
M Orrick Evans, Astoria, sophomore
M Daniel Olmedo, Seaside, senior
M Eli Walker, Banks/Vernonia, senior
M Bruno Gonzalez, Tillamook, junior
M Canon Affolter, Tillamook, sophomore
M Tim Bell, Scappoose, sophomore
D Paxton Squires, Scappoose, junior
F Brasen Harris, Tillamook, senior
F/M Abraham Velazquez, Seaside, junior
GK Johnny Flores, Tillamook, junior
GK Luis Rodriguez, Seaside, junior
Honorable mention
D Ian McCormick, Astoria, senior
D Samuel Benson, Banks/Vernonia, senior
F Jared Loza, Banks/Vernonia, senior
F Gage Schneider, Scappoose, junior
M Alex Pereira, Scappoose, sophomore
M Luis Villeda Gonzales, Seaside, senior
M/D Orlando Acuna, Seaside, senior
M Finn Cole, St. Helens, sophomore
M Bryan Ramirez, St. Helens, sophomore
D Noel Gutierrez, Tillamook, senior
M/D Ben Ryan, Tillamook, senior
GK Maurice Mecham, Astoria, junior
