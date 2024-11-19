High School

Cowapa League boys soccer 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year

Cowapa League boys soccer all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Cowapa League boys soccer
Cowapa League boys soccer / Photo by Tommy Land

Cowapa League boys soccer all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches 

Player of the year

Cole Affolter, Tillamook

Coach of the year

Brian Reynolds, Tillamook

First team

M Cole Affolter, Tillamook, senior

F Diego Baragan Lara, Tillamook, senior

F Elliot Bogroff, Banks/Vernonia, senior

D/M Walker Steele, Astoria, senior

D Rui Lopez, Seaside, senior

M Gerardo Gonzales Meza, St. Helens, senior

M Cameron Dierdorf, Scappoose, junior

D Alfonso Esquivel, Tillamook, junior

D Tayden Cole, Astoria, senior

F/M Edwuard Lepe Ramirez, Astoria, senior

M Orrick Evans, Astoria, sophomore

M Daniel Olmedo, Seaside, senior

M Eli Walker, Banks/Vernonia, senior

M Bruno Gonzalez, Tillamook, junior

M Canon Affolter, Tillamook, sophomore

M Tim Bell, Scappoose, sophomore

D Paxton Squires, Scappoose, junior

F Brasen Harris, Tillamook, senior

F/M Abraham Velazquez, Seaside, junior

GK Johnny Flores, Tillamook, junior

GK Luis Rodriguez, Seaside, junior

Honorable mention

D Ian McCormick, Astoria, senior

D Samuel Benson, Banks/Vernonia, senior

F Jared Loza, Banks/Vernonia, senior

F Gage Schneider, Scappoose, junior

M Alex Pereira, Scappoose, sophomore

M Luis Villeda Gonzales, Seaside, senior

M/D Orlando Acuna, Seaside, senior

M Finn Cole, St. Helens, sophomore

M Bryan Ramirez, St. Helens, sophomore

D Noel Gutierrez, Tillamook, senior

M/D Ben Ryan, Tillamook, senior

GK Maurice Mecham, Astoria, junior

JD Humburg is a Managing Editor for SBLive Sports.

