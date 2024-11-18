High School

Cowapa League football 2024: All-league teams, coach and players of the year

Cowapa League football all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Max Nowlin of Scappoose
Max Nowlin of Scappoose / Photo by Dan Brood

Cowapa League football all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches 

COWAPA LEAGUE FOOTBALL 2024

Offensive player of the year

Max Nowlin, Scappoose

Defensive player of the year

Quinton Olson, Scappoose

Coaches of the year

Kye Johnson, Tillamook

Joe Nowlin and Sean McNabb, Scappoose

First team offense

QB Max Nowlin, Scappoose, senior

QB Kevin Hurliman, Tillamook, sophomore

QB Damon Lang, Milwaukie, senior

QB Zayden Anderson, Seaside, senior

RB Jack Johnson, Astoria, junior

RB Ryder Jackson, Seaside, junior

WR Jaiden Smith, Scappoose, senior

WR Landon Lite, Scappoose, senior

WR Griffyn Boomer, Tillamook, junior

WR Quinton Olson, Scappoose, senior

WR Jordan Westerholm, Seaside, senior

C Arthur Duryea, Astoria, sophomore

C Koi Smith, Tillamook, senior

G Everrett Moore, St. Helens, senior

G Colt Kelly, Astoria, sophomore

G Mason Campbell, Scappoose, junior

T Devon McDonald, Tillamook, senior

T Daniel Rodriguez, Seaside, senior

K Peyton Troxel, Tillamook, junior

First team defense

DE Cam Cox, St. Helens, senior

DE James Sessions, Scappoose, senior

LB Efrain Ramirez, Seaside, sophomore

LB Jake White, Seaside, senior

LB Brandon Neilson, Scappoose, senior

LB Cayden Baker, Scappoose, senior

LB Carsen Rieger, Tillamook, senior

LB Vincent Maciel, Tillamook, sophomore

LB Peyton Daffern Schell, Milwaukie, sophomore

LB Daniel Delgado, Milwaukie, senior

CB Trevor Morrow, Astoria, junior

CB Tristan Smith Evans, Tillamook, junior

FS Griffyn Boomer, Tillamook, junior

FS Damon Lang, Milwaukie, senior

FS Jordan Westerholm, Seaside, senior

SS Quinton Olson, Scappoose, senior

SS Carson Remington, Tillamook, sophomore

SS Brayden Miller, Scappoose, junior

P Carsen Rieger, Tillamook, senior

Second team defense

CB Ryan Wilks, Tillamook, senior

CB Cole Babcock, Scappoose, senior

Honorable mention offense

RB Elijah Greenan-Biggs, Scappoose, sophomore

RB Ashtyn Irwin, Tillamook, senior

G Zach Rimell, Astoria, sophomore

T Daniel Rodriguez, Seaside, senior

Honorable mention defense

DE Cooper Carlascio, Scappoose, senior

DE Kevin Diaz, Milwaukie, freshman

LB Tallen Kraushaar, Seaside, senior

LB Brennan Amb, St. Helens, senior

CB Tristan Smith Evans, Tillamook, junior

NI Archer Hawkins, Astoria, junior

SS Andre Fiallos, Milwaukie, sophomore

Published
