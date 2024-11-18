Cowapa League football 2024: All-league teams, coach and players of the year
Cowapa League football all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches
COWAPA LEAGUE FOOTBALL 2024
Offensive player of the year
Max Nowlin, Scappoose
Defensive player of the year
Quinton Olson, Scappoose
Coaches of the year
Kye Johnson, Tillamook
Joe Nowlin and Sean McNabb, Scappoose
First team offense
QB Max Nowlin, Scappoose, senior
QB Kevin Hurliman, Tillamook, sophomore
QB Damon Lang, Milwaukie, senior
QB Zayden Anderson, Seaside, senior
RB Jack Johnson, Astoria, junior
RB Ryder Jackson, Seaside, junior
WR Jaiden Smith, Scappoose, senior
WR Landon Lite, Scappoose, senior
WR Griffyn Boomer, Tillamook, junior
WR Quinton Olson, Scappoose, senior
WR Jordan Westerholm, Seaside, senior
C Arthur Duryea, Astoria, sophomore
C Koi Smith, Tillamook, senior
G Everrett Moore, St. Helens, senior
G Colt Kelly, Astoria, sophomore
G Mason Campbell, Scappoose, junior
T Devon McDonald, Tillamook, senior
T Daniel Rodriguez, Seaside, senior
K Peyton Troxel, Tillamook, junior
First team defense
DE Cam Cox, St. Helens, senior
DE James Sessions, Scappoose, senior
LB Efrain Ramirez, Seaside, sophomore
LB Jake White, Seaside, senior
LB Brandon Neilson, Scappoose, senior
LB Cayden Baker, Scappoose, senior
LB Carsen Rieger, Tillamook, senior
LB Vincent Maciel, Tillamook, sophomore
LB Peyton Daffern Schell, Milwaukie, sophomore
LB Daniel Delgado, Milwaukie, senior
CB Trevor Morrow, Astoria, junior
CB Tristan Smith Evans, Tillamook, junior
FS Griffyn Boomer, Tillamook, junior
FS Damon Lang, Milwaukie, senior
FS Jordan Westerholm, Seaside, senior
SS Quinton Olson, Scappoose, senior
SS Carson Remington, Tillamook, sophomore
SS Brayden Miller, Scappoose, junior
P Carsen Rieger, Tillamook, senior
Second team defense
CB Ryan Wilks, Tillamook, senior
CB Cole Babcock, Scappoose, senior
Honorable mention offense
RB Elijah Greenan-Biggs, Scappoose, sophomore
RB Ashtyn Irwin, Tillamook, senior
G Zach Rimell, Astoria, sophomore
T Daniel Rodriguez, Seaside, senior
Honorable mention defense
DE Cooper Carlascio, Scappoose, senior
DE Kevin Diaz, Milwaukie, freshman
LB Tallen Kraushaar, Seaside, senior
LB Brennan Amb, St. Helens, senior
CB Tristan Smith Evans, Tillamook, junior
NI Archer Hawkins, Astoria, junior
SS Andre Fiallos, Milwaukie, sophomore
