Cowapa League girls soccer 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

COWAPA LEAGUE GIRLS SOCCER 2024

Player of the year

Amalie Anderson, Scappoose

Coaches of the year

Bruno Zanotta, Scappoose

Tim Fastbender, Astoria

Goalkeeper of the year

Mya Feeney, Seaside

First team

F Amalie Anderson, Scappoose, junior

F Eva Espelien, Astoria, senior

F Lulu Prussic, St. Helens, senior

M Liliana Miller, Seaside, junior

M Sofia De Souza, Tillamook, junior

D Payton Hamman, Scappoose, senior

M Emily Kessi, Scappoose, freshman

F Ava Vetsch, Scappoose, senior

D Brooklyn Johnson, Scappoose, senior

M Audrey Cereghino, Astoria, senior

M Rylie Knight, Astoria, senior

D Madeline Williams, Astoria, senior

D Payton Beck, St. Helens, sophomore

M Maddie Twichell, Clatskanie/Rainier, junior

M Hailey Smythe, Clatskanie/Rainier, senior

D Ella Boles, Seaside, senior

F Roberta Chavez, Astoria, sophomore

M Kylie Keranen, Seaside, junior

GK Mya Feeney, Seaside, junior

GK Claire Steel, Scappoose, freshman

GK Devon Mason, St. Helens, junior

Honorable mention

M Ann Marie Lilly, Astoria, junior

M Aubrey Haas, Scappoose, sophomore

D Jasmine Kearse, Scappoose, freshman

F Layla Varozza, Seaside, senior

D Ella Brenden, Seaside, junior

F Rebecca Frietag, St. Helens, senior

D Kallee Kester, St. Helens, senior

D Claire Travis, Tillamook, junior

D Trenady Thorpe, Tillamook, freshman

Rylee Hill, Clatskanie/Rainier, junior

Cora Evenson, Clatskanie/Rainier, freshman

GK/MF Ayrana Adams, Astoria, sophomore

