Cowapa League girls soccer 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year
Cowapa League girls soccer all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches
COWAPA LEAGUE GIRLS SOCCER 2024
Player of the year
Amalie Anderson, Scappoose
Coaches of the year
Bruno Zanotta, Scappoose
Tim Fastbender, Astoria
Goalkeeper of the year
Mya Feeney, Seaside
First team
F Amalie Anderson, Scappoose, junior
F Eva Espelien, Astoria, senior
F Lulu Prussic, St. Helens, senior
M Liliana Miller, Seaside, junior
M Sofia De Souza, Tillamook, junior
D Payton Hamman, Scappoose, senior
M Emily Kessi, Scappoose, freshman
F Ava Vetsch, Scappoose, senior
D Brooklyn Johnson, Scappoose, senior
M Audrey Cereghino, Astoria, senior
M Rylie Knight, Astoria, senior
D Madeline Williams, Astoria, senior
D Payton Beck, St. Helens, sophomore
M Maddie Twichell, Clatskanie/Rainier, junior
M Hailey Smythe, Clatskanie/Rainier, senior
D Ella Boles, Seaside, senior
F Roberta Chavez, Astoria, sophomore
M Kylie Keranen, Seaside, junior
GK Mya Feeney, Seaside, junior
GK Claire Steel, Scappoose, freshman
GK Devon Mason, St. Helens, junior
Honorable mention
M Ann Marie Lilly, Astoria, junior
M Aubrey Haas, Scappoose, sophomore
D Jasmine Kearse, Scappoose, freshman
F Layla Varozza, Seaside, senior
D Ella Brenden, Seaside, junior
F Rebecca Frietag, St. Helens, senior
D Kallee Kester, St. Helens, senior
D Claire Travis, Tillamook, junior
D Trenady Thorpe, Tillamook, freshman
Rylee Hill, Clatskanie/Rainier, junior
Cora Evenson, Clatskanie/Rainier, freshman
GK/MF Ayrana Adams, Astoria, sophomore
