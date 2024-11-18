Cowapa League volleyball 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year
Cowapa League volleyball all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches
COWAPA LEAGUE VOLLEYBALL 2024
Player of the year
Aryanna Searle, Scappoose
Coach of the year
Eric Gohr, Astoria
First team
OH/MB Aryanna Searle, Scappoose, senior
S/MB Kyla Gohr, Astoria, freshman
L Maddie Wilkin, Astoria, senior
L Ashlynn Komp, Scappoose, senior
OH Taeja Tuimato, Astoria, senior
OH Rylee Townsend, Scappoose, junior
S/OPP Andrea Brooks, St. Helens, senior
L Kelsey Leonnig, Tillamook, senior
MB Emery Young, Astoria, junior
S/OPP Adrian Vogel, Tillamook, sophomore
MB Araya Edwards, Seaside, freshman
OH/MB Payton Mauldin, St. Helens, junior
Honorable mention
OPP Lyla Carlson, Astoria, sophomore
S Kelsey Mollenhour, Scappoose, sophomore
MB Alayna Cloquet, Scappoose, sophomore
OH Sophia Saso, Seaside, freshman
OH Stella Reeves, Seaside, senior
S/OPP Kendall Smith, St. Helens, junior
MB/OPP Maddie Hancock, St. Helens, junior
MB Kennedy Moncrief, Tillamook, senior
S/OPP Tatum Lancaster, Tillamook, junior
