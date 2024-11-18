High School

Cowapa League volleyball 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year

Cowapa League volleyball all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Cowapa League volleyball / Photo by Taylor Balkom

Cowapa League volleyball all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches 

Player of the year

Aryanna Searle, Scappoose

Coach of the year

Eric Gohr, Astoria

First team

OH/MB Aryanna Searle, Scappoose, senior

S/MB Kyla Gohr, Astoria, freshman

L Maddie Wilkin, Astoria, senior

L Ashlynn Komp, Scappoose, senior

OH Taeja Tuimato, Astoria, senior

OH Rylee Townsend, Scappoose, junior

S/OPP Andrea Brooks, St. Helens, senior

L Kelsey Leonnig, Tillamook, senior

MB Emery Young, Astoria, junior

S/OPP Adrian Vogel, Tillamook, sophomore

MB Araya Edwards, Seaside, freshman

OH/MB Payton Mauldin, St. Helens, junior

Honorable mention

OPP Lyla Carlson, Astoria, sophomore

S Kelsey Mollenhour, Scappoose, sophomore

MB Alayna Cloquet, Scappoose, sophomore

OH Sophia Saso, Seaside, freshman

OH Stella Reeves, Seaside, senior

S/OPP Kendall Smith, St. Helens, junior

MB/OPP Maddie Hancock, St. Helens, junior

MB Kennedy Moncrief, Tillamook, senior

S/OPP Tatum Lancaster, Tillamook, junior

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports
JD HUMBURG, SBLIVE SPORTS

JD Humburg is a Managing Editor for SBLive Sports.

