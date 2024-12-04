Danny Wideman: 5 state championships (and counting?) with West Linn
HILLSBORO — On his left foot, Danny Wideman wore a black cleat.
On his right foot, the West Linn senior wore a white cleat.
Was there any particular reason for that?
“It’s my last game, and I wanted to make it special,” Wideman said with a smile. “I’m just doing my thing.”
Wideman’s final high school football game certainly was special, but it probably had very little to do with his mismatched footwear.
The speedy Wideman, who seems to have a penchant for stepping up in big moments, did so again for the Lions, catching three touchdown passes in West Linn’s 44-30 victory over Lake Oswego in the Class 6A Open championship game Friday at Hillsboro Stadium.
“I had a lot of fun today — the last football game of my career,” Wideman said. “I’m just blessed.”
The big performance in the championship contest capped an impressive campaign for the 6-foot, 185-pound Wideman. As a West Linn senior, he had 79 receptions for 1,190 yards and 18 touchdowns. Those totals include 13 catches for 153 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-21 semifinal win over Sheldon at Willamette University.
Wideman earned first-team all-Three Rivers League honors as a receiver, he was a second-team selection as a kick returner, and he received honorable mention as a punt returner.
“And it’s not even his best sport,” West Linn senior lineman Ryan Holmes said.
That’s right.
While Wideman certainly shines on the gridiron, it’s on the baseball diamond where he might be at his best.
“Baseball is my favorite, for sure,” said Wideman, a University of Oregon baseball commit. “I think I’m better at it, and I have a lot of fun playing it.”
Last spring, Wideman was 2 for 3 with a first-inning grand slam, two runs and five RBIs for the Lions in their 8-4 win over Sunset in the Class 6A state championship baseball game at Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer.
Wideman, a Class 6A first-team all-state pick after his junior baseball season, has been part of the West Linn baseball program that has won the past three Class 6A state titles.
As a sophomore, he played on the Lions football team that topped Sheldon 23-14 in the 2022 Class 6A state championship game, giving him five state championships — so far.
No matter which sport it is, Wideman says he’s glad he’s playing it with his West Linn classmates.
“I just got into them (football and baseball) when I was younger, and I’m just so happy to play with such good people, especially with the guys who only play football,” Wideman said. “I’m just happy to perform with them. This ring is for everybody, this championship is for everybody, and I’m so happy to be a part of it.”
It’s no surprise to Holmes, who also plays baseball for West Linn, that Wideman has excelled in the biggest game of the season in both sports.
“He’s just a great athlete, and he wants it,” Holmes said. “He’s got that fire in him.”
That fire was on display during Friday’s championship game.
Wideman scored his first touchdown on the Lions’ second possession. He capped a 39-yard drive by pulling in a 10-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Baird Gilroy, giving West Linn a 14-0 lead with 6 minutes and 41 seconds left in the first quarter.
He caught a 26-yard touchdown pass down the middle of the field to increase the Lions’ lead to 38-14 with 9:23 left in the third quarter. Wideman’s third touchdown was a 6-yard reception, coming on a crossing pattern, which made the score 44-22 with 36 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
“Baird just hit me,” Wideman said of his three touchdown catches. “He always just puts it where I need to catch it.”
Wideman finished with four catches for 46 yards and had two kickoff returns for 36 yards. On defense, he had two pass breakups and was in on six tackles, including one tackle for loss.
Not only does Wideman usually fill up the stat sheet, he also has earned the respect of his teammates.
“Danny is a special person,” West Linn senior lineman Jake Normoyle said. “He makes plays when you need him to. He’s always been that clutch guy for us.”
“He’s our guy. He’s a stud,” Gilroy said. “He’s been balling for us all year. He’s been balling for us a couple years. I’m super grateful to have him on the team.”
Wideman is thankful, too.
“It means a lot,” he said. “The West Linn family, these are my guys right here, and it means a lot to get it done with them. These are my brothers, and I’m just so happy and grateful to win it with them.”
