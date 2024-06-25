Do-it-all Tigard star Jake Feist set to continue family tradition by playing in 2024 Les Schwab Bowl
To say Jake Feist in versatile might be an understatement.
Last fall, Feist, a 2024 Tigard graduate, was a potent dual-threat quarterback for the Tigers, earning all-Three Rivers League honorable mention accolades as a signal-caller. He also received action at running back as he helped Tigard reach the quarterfinal round of the Class 6A state playoffs.
But he can do even more than that.
In fact, when it comes to Friday’s Les Schwab Bowl, a high school all-star football game featuring many of the top players from around the state, Feist doesn’t even have a specific position listed beside his name on the Team Willamette roster. It just says “ath” — short for athlete.
That brings a smile to Feist’s face.
“I like it. I can play anywhere,” the 5-foot-11, 185-pound Feist said after Team Willamette’s early practice Monday at Lewis & Clark College, the site of Friday’s game. “I’ve been playing receiver, some running back, some quarterback, maybe even some defense, too. I can go anywhere. It’s fun.”
While Feist has fun no matter where he’s playing on the field, he’s also extremely motivated. Part of that motivation comes from the fact that he’s the only Tigard player who will be taking part in Friday’s all-star tilt.
“I just feel like I need to represent Tigard,” he said.
He’s also representing his family — a family with deep roots when it comes to Oregon all-star football contests.
“My family has always played in the Les Schwab Bowl, always played in the Shrine Game — it’s a generational thing,” Feist said. “My dad (Ken Feist, who was Tigard’s interim head coach in 2023 and will be part of the Tigers’ coaching staff in 2024), my uncles and my cousins played in them. It’s a family tradition.”
Feist is more than happy to continue that family legacy.
“It feels like a great honor,” he said of getting to play in the Les Schwab Bowl. “I’m playing with the best players from Oregon, the best coaches in Oregon, and I feel special and honored to be here.”
But the question is: What position will Feist be playing for Team Willamette when it faces off against Team Columbia?
“I’ll likely be playing at receiver,” he said. “I’m seeing a lot of time in the slot.”
Is that his favorite position to play?
“My favorite? Running back, for sure,” Feist said.
No matter where he’s playing, Feist wants to help Team Willamette end Team Columbia’s two-game win streak in the series.
“It’s important. I want that trophy. I want to win,” Feist said. “Columbia got it last year; we’ve got to get our get-back.”
After the Les Schwab Bowl, Feist has his college football plans set.
“I’m going to be playing at Linfield,” he said. “They’re looking at me as an athlete — everywhere. It’s cool. I like being in the play and being involved. I like getting the ball. I think that’s what I’m best at, being dynamic running the ball.”
Before moving on, Feist is enjoying his week with his new teammates, getting ready for Friday’s game.
“It’s been fun, bonding with people I’ve met, people I haven’t met before and people that I’m going to be playing with next year,” he said. “It’s fun getting to know everyone.”
—
Proceeds from this year’s Les Schwab Bowl, presented by Express Employment Professionals, will benefit the Oregon Athletic Coaches Association general scholarship fund, the Brayden Bafaro Scholarship Fund and various youth charities.
This is the 76th game in the series, but just the third that won’t be North vs. South. Instead, players were drafted by the Team Columbia coaching staff, with head coach Steve Pyne, who led Central Catholic to the 2023 Class 6A state title, and by the Team Willamette coaching staff, with head coach Adam Guenther, who guided Wilsonville to the Class 5A state crown.
In last year’s game, the second under this format, Team Columbia posted a 42-13 win over Team Willamette, giving Team Columbia a 2-0 lead in the brief series under the current format.
Gates will open at 4 p.m. Saturday, with food carts and a beer/wine garden on site. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
Tickets for the game, starting at $15, can be purchased online at lesschwabbowl.com/tickets.