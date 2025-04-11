Franklin Lightning announce 2025 Oregon high school football schedule
High school football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced across the state, and High School On SI Oregon will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Franklin Lightning announced their schedule for the 2025 season.
The Lightning will play two nonleague games — their season-opener at home against David Douglas on Sept. 5 and a game at Beaverton a week later — before starting Portland Interscholastic League play.
Franklin will start its PIL slate Sept. 19 when it travels to Jefferson. The Lightning will play at two-time defending league champion Wells on Oct. 3.
Below is Franklin’s 2025 regular-season schedule, with game times to be announced.
2025 FRANKLIN LIGHTNING FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Sept. 5: David Douglas
Sept. 12: at Beaverton
Sept. 19: at Jefferson*
Sept. 26: Lincoln*
Oct. 3: at Wells*
Oct. 9: Cleveland*
Oct. 17: at Roosevelt*
Oct. 24: at Grant*
Oct. 31: McDaniel*
* — Portland Interscholastic League game
