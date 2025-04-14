From last pick to Northwest Shootout girls basketball MVP - Chauncey Andersen has a day for Team Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. - So, how deep was this senior class of high school girls basketball players in Oregon?
Deep enough that the last appointee to the state's Northwest Shootout squad - in the final hour - put up an insane 40-point performance in the intra-state all-star game Sunday.
Chauncey Andersen was worth the price of admission, scoring that total in Team Oregon's 116-88 blowout victory over Team Washington on the Cascade campus of Portland Community College.
There also might have a little synergy going on, too. Anderson, who is going to UC Santa Barbara, and backcourt mate Abrianna Lawrence, who added 22 points, both hail from the talented Class 6A program Jefferson High School, which is located no more than 100 feet next door to the gymnasium in which the all-star game was held.
And all of this happened despite Jazzy Davidson - Oregon's best player - being a game-day scratch after starring for Team USA in the Nike Hoop Summit on Saturday night at the nearby Moda Center.
"Even with Jazzy, I think I would have gotten my shots and done that," Andersen said.
Score 40 points on 16-for-23 shooting?
"I maybe wouldn't have had 40," Andersen said with a chuckle.
The game was tied three times in the early going before Team Oregon went on a scoring spree behind Andersen, who tallied 11 point in the first 61/2 minutes.
It was obvious she was feeling it, too, because she was sending high-arcing 3-pointers from deep that hit nothing but net.
A late fall late in the first quarter that sent her to the trainer's table worried that she severely injured her wrist would not deter her, either. She returned a few minutes later with her shooting hand wrapped up - and immediately sent home a high bank shot to gove Team Oregon a 42-22 lead.
"That is a very talented Oregon team, for sure," said Scott Thompson, the Team Washington coach who just stepped down at Camas. "Chauncey's 40 points in an all-star game is impressive, but she did it on 23 shots. She was incredibly hot."
Not only was Team Oregon's 116 points the most it has ever totaled in the series, it was also the first time the hosts cracked the 100-point mark.
Oregon made 44 field goals, including 12 3-pointers. And it was 16-of-19 from the free-throw line.
"Going from being left off the team originally to being MVP, I mean it was nice being ablet to showcase my talent and let people know I am really good," Andersen said. "I don't think anybody recognizes me that way, so I'm glad I got to spend my last high-school game showing everybody what I'm made of."
