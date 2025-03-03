Grafton Watah of Klamath Union voted High School on SI Oregon Boys Basketball Player of the Week (3/3/2025)
Congratulations to Klamath Union’s Grafton Watah for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Boys Basketball Athlete of the Week for the week of Feb. 17-23.
Watah, a senior on the Klamath Union team, tallied a game-high 30 points with six rebounds and three assists for the Pelicans in a 76-57 loss to Phoenix in a Skyline Conference game at Klamath Union High School.
Watah received 44.06% of the vote, beating out Jase Schmidt, a senior on the Gladstone team, who finished second with 37.73%. Shea McKenzie, a senior on the Franklin team, was third with 17.53%, and Jaxson Spafford, a senior on the Putnam team, was fourth with 0.51%. There were more than 8,000 votes tallied last week.
We are accepting Oregon Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
