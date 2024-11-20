High School

Greater Oregon League boys soccer 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Greater Oregon League boys soccer
Greater Oregon League boys soccer / Photo by Ben Ludeman

Greater Oregon League boys soccer all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches 

GREATER OREGON LEAGUE BOYS SOCCER 2024

Player of the year

Ivan Lopez, Ontario

Coaches of the year

Daniel Dominguez, Ontario

Victor Benites, Baker

First team

Ivan Lopez, Ontario, sophomore

Jaydyn Garcia, Ontario, junior

Aldo Duran, Baker, senior

Alan Bedolla, Baker, senior

Kason Carlson, La Grande, senior

Anson Dressler, Pendleton, senior

Kyler Ramos, Ontario, junior

Nikolasz Ramirez, Ontario, junior

Riccardo Rossi, La Grande, senior

Hayden David, Ontario, senior

Sirak Kellogg, La Grande, senior

GK Noe Gonzalez, Ontario, junior

Second team

Isaiah Kast, La Grande, junior

Ryker Brent, Ontario, junior

Bryan Alejandro, Ontario, senior

Kane Hellberg, Baker, sophomore

Toese Taula, Pendleton, senior

Colin Harrington, Pendleton, junior

Luis Rosales, Baker, junior

Eric Villagomez, La Grande, senior

Griffen Coiner, Pendleton, senior

Alex Wise, Baker, senior

Calvin Duran, Baker, senior

GK Hasen Hellberg, Baker, freshman

Honorable mention

Payton Stenkamp, La Grande, senior

Miller Johnson, Pendleton, senior

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports
