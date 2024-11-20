Greater Oregon League boys soccer 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year
Greater Oregon League boys soccer all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches
GREATER OREGON LEAGUE BOYS SOCCER 2024
Player of the year
Ivan Lopez, Ontario
Coaches of the year
Daniel Dominguez, Ontario
Victor Benites, Baker
First team
Ivan Lopez, Ontario, sophomore
Jaydyn Garcia, Ontario, junior
Aldo Duran, Baker, senior
Alan Bedolla, Baker, senior
Kason Carlson, La Grande, senior
Anson Dressler, Pendleton, senior
Kyler Ramos, Ontario, junior
Nikolasz Ramirez, Ontario, junior
Riccardo Rossi, La Grande, senior
Hayden David, Ontario, senior
Sirak Kellogg, La Grande, senior
GK Noe Gonzalez, Ontario, junior
Second team
Isaiah Kast, La Grande, junior
Ryker Brent, Ontario, junior
Bryan Alejandro, Ontario, senior
Kane Hellberg, Baker, sophomore
Toese Taula, Pendleton, senior
Colin Harrington, Pendleton, junior
Luis Rosales, Baker, junior
Eric Villagomez, La Grande, senior
Griffen Coiner, Pendleton, senior
Alex Wise, Baker, senior
Calvin Duran, Baker, senior
GK Hasen Hellberg, Baker, freshman
Honorable mention
Payton Stenkamp, La Grande, senior
Miller Johnson, Pendleton, senior
