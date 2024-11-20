Greater Oregon League football 2024: All-league teams, coach and players of the year
Greater Oregon League football all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches
GREATER OREGON LEAGUE FOOTBALL
Offensive player of the year
Tugg McQuinn, Pendleton
Defensive player of the year
Garrett Stefanek, Crook County
Coach of the year
Pard Smith, Crook County
First team offense
QB Diego Rodriguez, Ontario, senior
RB Tugg McQuinn, Pendleton, junior
RB Sovann Chab, La Grande, junior
WR Rasean Jones, Baker, junior
WR Mason Strong, Pendleton, senior
WR Alex Nunez, Ontario, junior
TE Tristan Gomez, Ontario, senior
C Kaleb Lillie, Pendleton, sophomore
OL Preston Duke, Crook County, senior
OL Kenai Huff, La Grande, senior
OL Garrett Stefanek, Crook County, senior
OL Deacon Pace, Pendleton, senior
OL Landon Van Pelt, Pendleton, senior
K Gabe Love, Crook County, senior
KR Mason Strong, Pendleton, senior
U Ethan Lamphere, Crook County, senior
First team defense
DL Beckham Hibbert, La Grande, junior
DL Deacon Pace, Pendleton, senior
DL Emiliano Dominguez, Crook County, junior
DL Kenai Huff, La Grande, senior
LB Garrett Stefanek, Crook County, senior
LB Ethan Lamphere, Crook County, senior
LB Preston Shepherd, Ontario, senior
LB Vance Nelson, Pendleton, junior
DB GW Neathery, Crook County, senior
DB Sovann Chab, La Grande, junior
DB Kaden Moore, Pendleton, senior
DB Alex Nunez, Ontario, junior
P Gabe Love, Crook County, senior
Second team offense
QB Colson Primus, Pendleton, senior
QB Gavin Sandoval, Crook County, senior
RB Emiliano Dominguez, Crook County, junior
WR Ke’nan Twigg, Crook County, senior
TE Andrew Barker, Crook County, sophomore
C Tomas Saavedra, Crook County, sophomore
OL Emmett Theiler, La Grande, junior
OL Raul Macias, Ontario, senior
OL Chris Entrekin, Baker, senior
K Sovann Chab, La Grande, junior
U Vance Nelson, Pendleton, junior
Second team defense
DL Nicholas Rolston, Crook County, junior
DL Miles Kennedy, Pendleton, senior
DL Landon Van Pelt, Pendleton, senior
DL Tristan Gomez, Ontario, senior
LB Gregory Grove, La Grande, junior
LB Dakota Malin, Pendleton, senior
LB Andrew Barker, Crook County, sophomore
LB Riley Krantz, La Grande, junior
DB Rasean Jones, Baker, junior
DB Logan Crawford, Baker, junior
DB Kaleb Perez, Ontario, senior
DB Gage Martinez, Crook County, senior
Honorable mention offense
QB Mathias Fields, La Grande, junior
WR GW Neathery, Crook County, senior
WR Keegan Kline, Pendleton, senior
WR Braden Martinez, Ontario, sophomore
WR Logan Crawford, Baker, junior
WR Remi Stuart, Crook County, senior
TE Marshall Begin, La Grande, senior
C Carson Declue, La Grande, junior
OL Jacob Adams, Crook County, junior
OL Abel Perez, Ontario, senior
OL Ethan Keller, Baker, sophomore
OL Tristan Davis, Crook County, senior
OL Levi Geesey, Pendleton, senior
U Landon Hood, La Grande, junior
Honorable mention defense
DL Brogan Hedgepeth, La Grande, sophomore
DL Rylen Jaensch, Baker, junior
DL Preston Duke, Crook County, senior
LB Cole Roy, Pendleton, junior
LB Jimmy Sullivan, Baker, senior
LB Daniel Maldonado, Baker, junior
LB Brandon Hays, Crook County, senior
DB Ryder McIlmoil, La Grande, junior
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App