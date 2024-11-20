High School

Greater Oregon League football 2024: All-league teams, coach and players of the year

Greater Oregon League football all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Greater Oregon League football
Greater Oregon League football / Photo by Ben Ludeman

Greater Oregon League football all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches 

GREATER OREGON LEAGUE FOOTBALL

Offensive player of the year

Tugg McQuinn, Pendleton

Defensive player of the year

Garrett Stefanek, Crook County

Coach of the year

Pard Smith, Crook County

First team offense

QB Diego Rodriguez, Ontario, senior

RB Tugg McQuinn, Pendleton, junior

RB Sovann Chab, La Grande, junior

WR Rasean Jones, Baker, junior

WR Mason Strong, Pendleton, senior

WR Alex Nunez, Ontario, junior

TE Tristan Gomez, Ontario, senior

C Kaleb Lillie, Pendleton, sophomore

OL Preston Duke, Crook County, senior

OL Kenai Huff, La Grande, senior

OL Garrett Stefanek, Crook County, senior

OL Deacon Pace, Pendleton, senior

OL Landon Van Pelt, Pendleton, senior

K Gabe Love, Crook County, senior

KR Mason Strong, Pendleton, senior

U Ethan Lamphere, Crook County, senior

First team defense

DL Beckham Hibbert, La Grande, junior

DL Deacon Pace, Pendleton, senior

DL Emiliano Dominguez, Crook County, junior

DL Kenai Huff, La Grande, senior

LB Garrett Stefanek, Crook County, senior

LB Ethan Lamphere, Crook County, senior

LB Preston Shepherd, Ontario, senior

LB Vance Nelson, Pendleton, junior

DB GW Neathery, Crook County, senior

DB Sovann Chab, La Grande, junior

DB Kaden Moore, Pendleton, senior

DB Alex Nunez, Ontario, junior

P Gabe Love, Crook County, senior

Second team offense

QB Colson Primus, Pendleton, senior

QB Gavin Sandoval, Crook County, senior

RB Emiliano Dominguez, Crook County, junior

WR Ke’nan Twigg, Crook County, senior

TE Andrew Barker, Crook County, sophomore

C Tomas Saavedra, Crook County, sophomore

OL Emmett Theiler, La Grande, junior

OL Raul Macias, Ontario, senior

OL Chris Entrekin, Baker, senior

K Sovann Chab, La Grande, junior

U Vance Nelson, Pendleton, junior

Second team defense

DL Nicholas Rolston, Crook County, junior

DL Miles Kennedy, Pendleton, senior

DL Landon Van Pelt, Pendleton, senior

DL Tristan Gomez, Ontario, senior

LB Gregory Grove, La Grande, junior

LB Dakota Malin, Pendleton, senior

LB Andrew Barker, Crook County, sophomore

LB Riley Krantz, La Grande, junior

DB Rasean Jones, Baker, junior

DB Logan Crawford, Baker, junior

DB Kaleb Perez, Ontario, senior

DB Gage Martinez, Crook County, senior

Honorable mention offense

QB Mathias Fields, La Grande, junior

WR GW Neathery, Crook County, senior

WR Keegan Kline, Pendleton, senior

WR Braden Martinez, Ontario, sophomore

WR Logan Crawford, Baker, junior

WR Remi Stuart, Crook County, senior

TE Marshall Begin, La Grande, senior

C Carson Declue, La Grande, junior

OL Jacob Adams, Crook County, junior

OL Abel Perez, Ontario, senior

OL Ethan Keller, Baker, sophomore

OL Tristan Davis, Crook County, senior

OL Levi Geesey, Pendleton, senior

U Landon Hood, La Grande, junior

Honorable mention defense

DL Brogan Hedgepeth, La Grande, sophomore

DL Rylen Jaensch, Baker, junior

DL Preston Duke, Crook County, senior

LB Cole Roy, Pendleton, junior

LB Jimmy Sullivan, Baker, senior

LB Daniel Maldonado, Baker, junior

LB Brandon Hays, Crook County, senior

DB Ryder McIlmoil, La Grande, junior

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
JD Humburg, SBLive Sports
JD HUMBURG, SBLIVE SPORTS

JD Humburg is a Managing Editor for SBLive Sports.

Home/Oregon