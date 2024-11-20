Greater Oregon League girls soccer 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year
Greater Oregon League girls soccer all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches
GREATER OREGON LEAGUE GIRLS SOCCER 2024
Player of the year
Rowan Evans, La Grande
Coach of the year
Christopher Gianandrea, La Grande
First team
Rowan Evans, La Grande, junior
Mary Swartz, Baker, junior
Jill Poe, Baker, senior
Paige Allen, La Grande, senior
Mattie Wolcott, La Grande, junior
Karli Kretschmer, La Grande, junior
Macy Rodriguez, Ontario, senior
Alina Gonzalez, Ontario, senior
Brianna Robinson, Ontario, junior
Kelsey Graham, Pendleton, senior
Sara Airoldi, Pendleton, senior
GK Lyndie Isaacson, La Grande, senior
Second team
Peyton Daggett, La Grande, junior
Ava Musgrove, La Grande, junior
Ava Mendoza, La Grande, freshman
Jesly Meza, Ontario, senior
Maddy Gutierrez, Ontario, senior
Ruby Rocha, Ontario, senior
Halle Pedersen, Pendleton, senior
Kallahan Smith, Pendleton, freshman
Alyce Phelps, Pendleton, junior
Presley Greenwalt, Pendleton, freshman
GK Oakley Anderson, Baker, senior
Honorable mention
Noelle Quintella, Baker, freshman
Molly Rasmussen, Baker, freshman
Kayla Coley, Baker, junior
Citlalli Garcia, Pendleton, junior
