Greater Oregon League girls soccer 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year

Greater Oregon League girls soccer / Photo by Taylor Balkom

Greater Oregon League girls soccer all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches 

GREATER OREGON LEAGUE GIRLS SOCCER 2024

Player of the year

Rowan Evans, La Grande

Coach of the year

Christopher Gianandrea, La Grande

First team

Rowan Evans, La Grande, junior

Mary Swartz, Baker, junior

Jill Poe, Baker, senior

Paige Allen, La Grande, senior

Mattie Wolcott, La Grande, junior

Karli Kretschmer, La Grande, junior

Macy Rodriguez, Ontario, senior

Alina Gonzalez, Ontario, senior

Brianna Robinson, Ontario, junior

Kelsey Graham, Pendleton, senior

Sara Airoldi, Pendleton, senior

GK Lyndie Isaacson, La Grande, senior

Second team

Peyton Daggett, La Grande, junior

Ava Musgrove, La Grande, junior

Ava Mendoza, La Grande, freshman

Jesly Meza, Ontario, senior

Maddy Gutierrez, Ontario, senior

Ruby Rocha, Ontario, senior

Halle Pedersen, Pendleton, senior

Kallahan Smith, Pendleton, freshman

Alyce Phelps, Pendleton, junior

Presley Greenwalt, Pendleton, freshman

GK Oakley Anderson, Baker, senior

Honorable mention

Noelle Quintella, Baker, freshman

Molly Rasmussen, Baker, freshman

Kayla Coley, Baker, junior

Citlalli Garcia, Pendleton, junior

Published
