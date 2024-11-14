Greater Oregon League volleyball 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year
Greater Oregon League volleyball all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches
GREATER OREGON LEAGUE VOLLEYBALL 2024
Player of the year
Avery Brown, Pendleton
Co-coaches of the year
Peter Hamilton, Ontario
Jodi Primus, Pendleton
First team
MB Avery Brown, Pendleton, junior
S Josie Jenness, Pendleton, senior
OH Nicole Somnis, Pendleton, senior
L Finley Evans, Pendleton, sophomore
OH Aubrey Bisenius, La Grande, senior
OH Kayle Collman, La Grande, senior
L Rilley Robinson, La Grande, senior
L Lilly Wilson, Baker, senior
MB/OH Sydney Penning, Baker, senior
Second team
MB Sophie Nelson, Pendleton, junior
OH/RH Lexie Willman, Pendleton, senior
DS/RH Nessa Neveau, Pendleton, senior
MB/OH Emree Hutchins, La Grande, senior
MB Madison Armstrong, La Grande, junior
OH Madison Seavert, La Grande, junior
DS Jayden Whitford, Baker, senior
OH Lexi Rupel, Baker, senior
