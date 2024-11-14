High School

Greater Oregon League volleyball 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Greater Oregon League volleyball / Photo by Ben Ludeman

GREATER OREGON LEAGUE VOLLEYBALL 2024

Player of the year

Avery Brown, Pendleton

Co-coaches of the year

Peter Hamilton, Ontario

Jodi Primus, Pendleton

First team

MB Avery Brown, Pendleton, junior

S Josie Jenness, Pendleton, senior

OH Nicole Somnis, Pendleton, senior

L Finley Evans, Pendleton, sophomore

OH Aubrey Bisenius, La Grande, senior

OH Kayle Collman, La Grande, senior

L Rilley Robinson, La Grande, senior

L Lilly Wilson, Baker, senior

MB/OH Sydney Penning, Baker, senior

Second team

MB Sophie Nelson, Pendleton, junior

OH/RH Lexie Willman, Pendleton, senior

DS/RH Nessa Neveau, Pendleton, senior

MB/OH Emree Hutchins, La Grande, senior

MB Madison Armstrong, La Grande, junior

OH Madison Seavert, La Grande, junior

DS Jayden Whitford, Baker, senior

OH Lexi Rupel, Baker, senior

