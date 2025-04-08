High School On SI's 2024-25 Oregon boys basketball all-state team
Here are SBLive Oregon/High School On SI's selections for Oregon's best players regardless of classification for the 2024-25 high school boys basketball season.
First team
G Jalen Atkins, Barlow, senior
Atkins received Gatorade state player of the year honors and a fourth all-Mt. Hood Conference first-team selection in leading the Bruins to their first Class 6A state championship, averaging 21 points, 6.7 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game — including 26.2 points per game in the postseason, with a career-high 43 in a second-round win over Clackamas.
P Brayden Barron, Barlow, senior
The Portland State commit was well known for his defensive prowess, but the Mt. Hood Conference defensive player of the year also showed off his skills with the ball in his hands at the 6A state tournament. He finished the season averaging 14.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocked shots per game.
G Isaac Carr, Central Catholic, senior
Carr signed with Wake Forest before the season, then showed why he’s headed to the ACC with a stellar senior year, winning Mt. Hood Conference player of the year honors and averaging 19.2 points, five rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.
G Isaiah Jones, Baker, senior
The two-time 4A player of the year missed part of December recovering from an appendectomy but returned to lead the Bulldogs’ successful state title defense, averaging nearly 19 points and five rebounds per game — including 25 points and 10 rebounds in the state championship game.
G Patrick Kilfoil, Jesuit, senior
The Saint Martin’s commit was instrumental to the Crusaders’ run to the 6A state championship game, leading the team in scoring (14.6 points per game) to go with 4.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists.
Player of the year
Jalen Atkins, Barlow
Coach of the year
Tom Johnson, Barlow
The outpouring of support for the Bruins’ longtime coach as the final seconds ticked off the clock at the 6A state tournament and his team secured the first championship in his 42-year career (first at Lebanon, the past 39 at the school in East Gresham) will be one of the enduring memories of the 2024-25 high school sports year.
Second team
F Jason Grady, Westview, senior
G Cole Hammack, Wilsonville, senior
G Ridghen Khyungra, La Salle Prep, sophomore
P Bryce Lowenbach, Crook County, senior
F Owen Nathan, Roosevelt, senior
Third team
G Gavin Aguilar, West Albany, senior
G Gavin Hall, Western Christian, senior
G Jemai Lake, Tualatin, junior
G Braxton Long, Sprague, senior
G Gylan Payne, Oregon City, senior
F Cody Siegner, Crane, senior
