Intermountain Conference boys soccer 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year

Intermountain Conference boys soccer all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Intermountain Conference boys soccer
Intermountain Conference boys soccer all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches 

INTERMOUNTAIN CONFERENCE BOYS SOCCER

Players of the year

Gabe Lachman, Summit

Carter Heikkila, Redmond/Culver

Coach of the year

TJ Thrasher, Redmond/Culver

First team

Gabe Lachman, Summit, senior

Carter Heikkila, Redmond/Culver, junior

Avery McRobie, Summit, senior

Evan Tucker, Caldera, senior

Hudson Gant, Mountain View, senior

Kayden Bautista, Redmond/Culver, senior

KP Roskowski, Summit, senior

Luke Bishop, Caldera, senior

Parker Caldwell, Redmond/Culver, senior

Quentin Swanston, Summit, sophomore

Seth Mikalson, Mountain View, senior

GK Bentley Malacon-Deal, Caldera, sophomore

Second team

Cole Bradley, Summit, senior

Spencer Yuma, Redmond/Culver, senior

TJ O’Sullivan, Caldera, senior

Dane Giessler, Caldera, senior

Noah Saliu, Bend, junior

Keiger Young, Ridgeview, senior

Finley Wodke, Mountain View, senior

Adam Davis, Bend, junior

Ethan Wheeler, Summit, senior

Elijah Paniagua, Redmond/Culver, freshman

Dylan Douglass, Caldera, freshman

Grant Caba, Summit, senior

GK Rowan Johnson, Bend, senior

Honorable mention

August Lehman, Summit, senior

Lucas Carter, Summit, senior

Jack Thrasher, Redmond/Culver, sophomore

Lance Bezdak, Redmond/Culver, sophomore

Noah Johnson, Caldera, senior

Destry Rowden, Caldera, senior

Taylor Ahern, Mountain View, senior

Brody Meier, Mountain View, junior

Ian Bullock, Bend, freshman

Diego Cobarrubia, Bend, junior

Skiler Ornelas, Ridgeview, senior

Ollie Thompson, Ridgeview, senior

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports
