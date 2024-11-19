Intermountain Conference boys soccer 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year
Intermountain Conference boys soccer all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches
INTERMOUNTAIN CONFERENCE BOYS SOCCER
Players of the year
Gabe Lachman, Summit
Carter Heikkila, Redmond/Culver
Coach of the year
TJ Thrasher, Redmond/Culver
First team
Gabe Lachman, Summit, senior
Carter Heikkila, Redmond/Culver, junior
Avery McRobie, Summit, senior
Evan Tucker, Caldera, senior
Hudson Gant, Mountain View, senior
Kayden Bautista, Redmond/Culver, senior
KP Roskowski, Summit, senior
Luke Bishop, Caldera, senior
Parker Caldwell, Redmond/Culver, senior
Quentin Swanston, Summit, sophomore
Seth Mikalson, Mountain View, senior
GK Bentley Malacon-Deal, Caldera, sophomore
Second team
Cole Bradley, Summit, senior
Spencer Yuma, Redmond/Culver, senior
TJ O’Sullivan, Caldera, senior
Dane Giessler, Caldera, senior
Noah Saliu, Bend, junior
Keiger Young, Ridgeview, senior
Finley Wodke, Mountain View, senior
Adam Davis, Bend, junior
Ethan Wheeler, Summit, senior
Elijah Paniagua, Redmond/Culver, freshman
Dylan Douglass, Caldera, freshman
Grant Caba, Summit, senior
GK Rowan Johnson, Bend, senior
Honorable mention
August Lehman, Summit, senior
Lucas Carter, Summit, senior
Jack Thrasher, Redmond/Culver, sophomore
Lance Bezdak, Redmond/Culver, sophomore
Noah Johnson, Caldera, senior
Destry Rowden, Caldera, senior
Taylor Ahern, Mountain View, senior
Brody Meier, Mountain View, junior
Ian Bullock, Bend, freshman
Diego Cobarrubia, Bend, junior
Skiler Ornelas, Ridgeview, senior
Ollie Thompson, Ridgeview, senior
