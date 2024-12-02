High School

Intermountain Conference football 2024: All-league teams, coach and players of the year

Intermountain Conference football all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Angel Valenzuela of Mountain View
Angel Valenzuela of Mountain View / Photo by Leon Neuschwander

Intermountain Conference football all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches 

INTERMOUNTAIN CONFERENCE FOOTBALL

Offensive player of the year

Mason Chambers, Mountain View

Defensive player of the year

Marco Larsen, Summit

Lineman of the year

Brady Swanburg, Ridgeview

Coach of the year

Brian Crum, Mountain View

Assistant coach of the year

Scott Clements, Summit

First team offense

QB Mason Chambers, Mountain View, senior

RB Angel Valenzuela, Mountain View, junior

RB Ishon Ortiz, Ridgeview, senior

RB Kingston Thomas, Bend, senior

WR Jack Foley, Mountain View, senior

WR Jordan Best, Mountain View, senior

TE Danner Frost, Ridgeview, junior

OL Brady Swanburg, Ridgeview, senior

OL Cody Calvert, Mountain View, junior

OL Quentin Sleeth, Ridgeview, senior

OL Marco Larsen, Summit, senior

OL Logan Hartman, Bend, senior

K Max Shepard, Summit, junior

KR Ari Villano, Summit, senior

First team defense

DL Cody Calvert, Mountain View, junior

DL James Nelson, Summit, senior

DL Alex Nevarov, Summit, senior

DL Fischer Barber, Bend, senior

LB Marco Larsen, Summit, senior

LB Carson Bottemiller, Mountain View, sophomore

LB Parker Gibson, Redmond, junior

LB Keaton Robertson, Caldera, senior

DB Cutler Hobin, Summit, senior

DB Jayden Thynes, Redmond, junior

DB Eli Bartenstein, Bend, senior

DB Deacon Gregoriou, Caldera, senior

P Mason Chambers, Mountain View, senior

Second team offense

QB Adam Millington, Ridgeview, senior

RB Ryder Carpenter, Mountain View, sophomore

RB Sawyer Crocker, Summit, senior

RB Eli Pupo, Redmond, senior

WR Finn Chambers, Ridgeview, sophomore

WR Conner Conneely, Summit, junior

TE Brady White, Caldera, senior

OL Alex Rodriguez, Ridgeview, senior

OL James Nelson, Summit, senior

OL Jace Eveland, Redmond, senior

OL Peyton Eveland, Redmond, sophomore

OL Mason Procknow, Bend, senior

K Teagan Lindsey, Ridgeview, junior

KR Jordan Best, Mountain View, senior

Second team defense

DL Langston Belding, Mountain View, senior

DL Hunter Trump, Ridgeview, senior

DL Danner Frost, Ridgeview, junior

DL Owen Walker, Caldera, junior

LB Sam Paskewich, Mountain View, senior

LB Alex Dueser, Ridgeview, junior

LB Wyatt Bigelow, Redmond, senior

LB Lewis Knapp, Bend, junior

DB Eddie Jackson, Mountain View, senior

DB Gabe Pinkerton, Mountain View, junior

DB Kason Lee Soon, Ridgeview, senior

DB Owen Thomas, Bend, senior

DB Griffin Sanchez, Caldera, senior

Honorable mention offense

QB Kaden Cooper, Bend, junior

QB Tommy Morris, Caldera, senior

QB Andrew Guthrie, Summit, sophomore

RB Evan Worthington, Mountain View, junior

WR Kai Scalley, Summit, senior

WR Ethan Powell, Redmond, senior

WR Max Duncan, Bend, junior

WR Deacon Gregoriou, Caldera, senior

WR Griffin Sanchez, Caldera, senior

WR Ari Villano, Summit, senior

TE Langston Belding, Mountain View, senior

TE Isaiah Krauss, Bend, junior

OL Dominick Valdez, Mountain View, senior

OL Kristjan Burke, Summit, junior

OL Noah Calhoun, Bend, senior

OL Kian Beaird, Caldera, senior

OL Mason Stewart, Ridgeview, junior

OL Damian Micheletti, Mountain View, junior

OL Myles Borshell, Bend, junior

Honorable mention defense

DL Angel Valenzuela, Mountain View, junior

DL Kellen Elliott, Summit, junior

DL Logan Hartman, Bend, senior

DL Gadi Cano, Caldera, senior

DL Remington Thompson, Ridgeview, senior

DL Orinn Hubbard, Redmond, senior

DL Lucas Quade, Bend, junior

DL Trenton Bridges, Bend, senior

LB Kelvin Horton, Mountain View, senior

LB Noah Zampko, Ridgeview, senior

LB Wesley Wittmer, Ridgeview, senior

LB Sawyer Crocker, Summit, senior

LB Dylan Hughes, Summit, junior

LB Mason Thynes, Redmond, senior

LB Caleb Gilbert, Caldera, senior

LB Ethan Perkey, Caldera, senior

DB Brady Kennedy, Mountain View, senior

DB Conner Conneely, Summit, junior

DB Kai Scalley, Summit, senior

DB Wyatt Kleckler, Redmond, senior

DB Cole Cooper, Bend, junior

DB Lucas Penfold, Bend, senior

DB Ty Hattenhauer, Caldera, junior

DB Cade Gilbert, Caldera, sophomore

DB Logan Nakamura, Ridgeview, senior

DB Finn Chambers, Ridgeview, sophomore

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
JD Humburg, SBLive Sports
JD HUMBURG, SBLIVE SPORTS

JD Humburg is a Managing Editor for SBLive Sports.

Home/Oregon