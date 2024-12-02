Intermountain Conference football 2024: All-league teams, coach and players of the year
Intermountain Conference football all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches
INTERMOUNTAIN CONFERENCE FOOTBALL
Offensive player of the year
Mason Chambers, Mountain View
Defensive player of the year
Marco Larsen, Summit
Lineman of the year
Brady Swanburg, Ridgeview
Coach of the year
Brian Crum, Mountain View
Assistant coach of the year
Scott Clements, Summit
First team offense
QB Mason Chambers, Mountain View, senior
RB Angel Valenzuela, Mountain View, junior
RB Ishon Ortiz, Ridgeview, senior
RB Kingston Thomas, Bend, senior
WR Jack Foley, Mountain View, senior
WR Jordan Best, Mountain View, senior
TE Danner Frost, Ridgeview, junior
OL Brady Swanburg, Ridgeview, senior
OL Cody Calvert, Mountain View, junior
OL Quentin Sleeth, Ridgeview, senior
OL Marco Larsen, Summit, senior
OL Logan Hartman, Bend, senior
K Max Shepard, Summit, junior
KR Ari Villano, Summit, senior
First team defense
DL Cody Calvert, Mountain View, junior
DL James Nelson, Summit, senior
DL Alex Nevarov, Summit, senior
DL Fischer Barber, Bend, senior
LB Marco Larsen, Summit, senior
LB Carson Bottemiller, Mountain View, sophomore
LB Parker Gibson, Redmond, junior
LB Keaton Robertson, Caldera, senior
DB Cutler Hobin, Summit, senior
DB Jayden Thynes, Redmond, junior
DB Eli Bartenstein, Bend, senior
DB Deacon Gregoriou, Caldera, senior
P Mason Chambers, Mountain View, senior
Second team offense
QB Adam Millington, Ridgeview, senior
RB Ryder Carpenter, Mountain View, sophomore
RB Sawyer Crocker, Summit, senior
RB Eli Pupo, Redmond, senior
WR Finn Chambers, Ridgeview, sophomore
WR Conner Conneely, Summit, junior
TE Brady White, Caldera, senior
OL Alex Rodriguez, Ridgeview, senior
OL James Nelson, Summit, senior
OL Jace Eveland, Redmond, senior
OL Peyton Eveland, Redmond, sophomore
OL Mason Procknow, Bend, senior
K Teagan Lindsey, Ridgeview, junior
KR Jordan Best, Mountain View, senior
Second team defense
DL Langston Belding, Mountain View, senior
DL Hunter Trump, Ridgeview, senior
DL Danner Frost, Ridgeview, junior
DL Owen Walker, Caldera, junior
LB Sam Paskewich, Mountain View, senior
LB Alex Dueser, Ridgeview, junior
LB Wyatt Bigelow, Redmond, senior
LB Lewis Knapp, Bend, junior
DB Eddie Jackson, Mountain View, senior
DB Gabe Pinkerton, Mountain View, junior
DB Kason Lee Soon, Ridgeview, senior
DB Owen Thomas, Bend, senior
DB Griffin Sanchez, Caldera, senior
Honorable mention offense
QB Kaden Cooper, Bend, junior
QB Tommy Morris, Caldera, senior
QB Andrew Guthrie, Summit, sophomore
RB Evan Worthington, Mountain View, junior
WR Kai Scalley, Summit, senior
WR Ethan Powell, Redmond, senior
WR Max Duncan, Bend, junior
WR Deacon Gregoriou, Caldera, senior
WR Griffin Sanchez, Caldera, senior
WR Ari Villano, Summit, senior
TE Langston Belding, Mountain View, senior
TE Isaiah Krauss, Bend, junior
OL Dominick Valdez, Mountain View, senior
OL Kristjan Burke, Summit, junior
OL Noah Calhoun, Bend, senior
OL Kian Beaird, Caldera, senior
OL Mason Stewart, Ridgeview, junior
OL Damian Micheletti, Mountain View, junior
OL Myles Borshell, Bend, junior
Honorable mention defense
DL Angel Valenzuela, Mountain View, junior
DL Kellen Elliott, Summit, junior
DL Logan Hartman, Bend, senior
DL Gadi Cano, Caldera, senior
DL Remington Thompson, Ridgeview, senior
DL Orinn Hubbard, Redmond, senior
DL Lucas Quade, Bend, junior
DL Trenton Bridges, Bend, senior
LB Kelvin Horton, Mountain View, senior
LB Noah Zampko, Ridgeview, senior
LB Wesley Wittmer, Ridgeview, senior
LB Sawyer Crocker, Summit, senior
LB Dylan Hughes, Summit, junior
LB Mason Thynes, Redmond, senior
LB Caleb Gilbert, Caldera, senior
LB Ethan Perkey, Caldera, senior
DB Brady Kennedy, Mountain View, senior
DB Conner Conneely, Summit, junior
DB Kai Scalley, Summit, senior
DB Wyatt Kleckler, Redmond, senior
DB Cole Cooper, Bend, junior
DB Lucas Penfold, Bend, senior
DB Ty Hattenhauer, Caldera, junior
DB Cade Gilbert, Caldera, sophomore
DB Logan Nakamura, Ridgeview, senior
DB Finn Chambers, Ridgeview, sophomore
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App