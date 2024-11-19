High School

Intermountain Conference girls soccer 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Intermountain Conference girls soccer all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches 

Players of the year

Kylee Jerome, Caldera

Ava Simone, Summit

Coaches of the year

Kourtney Parks, Summit

Madison Shore, Mountain View

First team

Kylee Jerome, Caldera, senior

Ava Simone, Summit, senior

Abby Austin, Caldera, senior

Adeline Mitchell, Summit, junior

Ava Chavez, Mountain View, junior

Coco Skovborg, Summit, sophomore

Holly Beltramini, Summit, junior

Kyla Findlater, Caldera, senior

Piper Abrams, Bend, sophomore

Shea Manfredi, Bend, sophomore

Tayten Wigle, Mountain View, senior

GK Reese Bradbury, Caldera, senior

Second team

Haley Sullivan, Summit, senior

Katrin Garrity, Caldera, senior

Lucy Cox, Bend, junior

Aili Mikalson, Mountain View, sophomore

Georgia Koch, Redmond/Culver, sophomore

Gracie Morrell, Ridgeview, senior

Lillian Duarte, Mountain View, junior

Rylee Holmes, Ridgeview, sophomore

Shae McCarl, Caldera, junior

Jacquie Flores, Bend, senior

Reese Walker, Summit, sophomore

Meredith King, Bend, junior

GK Mikayla Hatfield, Mountain View, sophomore

Honorable mention

Aunaley Rowlett, Summit, freshman

Emerson Root, Summit, junior

Ella Renner, Caldera, senior

Paisley Waldron, Caldera, junior

Charly Martin, Bend, junior

Keira Swanson, Bend, junior

Kelsea Bomke, Mountain View, senior

Grace Romero, Mountain View, senior

Hannah Hite, Redmond/Culver, senior

Kenzie Shearon, Redmond/Culver, senior

Norah Appleby, Ridgeview, senior

Kaelyn Folsom, Ridgeview, sophomore

Maralise Benson, Redmond/Culver, senior

Lily Hardy, Ridgeview, junior

