Intermountain Conference girls soccer 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year
Intermountain Conference girls soccer all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches
INTERMOUNTAIN CONFERENCE GIRLS SOCCER
Players of the year
Kylee Jerome, Caldera
Ava Simone, Summit
Coaches of the year
Kourtney Parks, Summit
Madison Shore, Mountain View
First team
Kylee Jerome, Caldera, senior
Ava Simone, Summit, senior
Abby Austin, Caldera, senior
Adeline Mitchell, Summit, junior
Ava Chavez, Mountain View, junior
Coco Skovborg, Summit, sophomore
Holly Beltramini, Summit, junior
Kyla Findlater, Caldera, senior
Piper Abrams, Bend, sophomore
Shea Manfredi, Bend, sophomore
Tayten Wigle, Mountain View, senior
GK Reese Bradbury, Caldera, senior
Second team
Haley Sullivan, Summit, senior
Katrin Garrity, Caldera, senior
Lucy Cox, Bend, junior
Aili Mikalson, Mountain View, sophomore
Georgia Koch, Redmond/Culver, sophomore
Gracie Morrell, Ridgeview, senior
Lillian Duarte, Mountain View, junior
Rylee Holmes, Ridgeview, sophomore
Shae McCarl, Caldera, junior
Jacquie Flores, Bend, senior
Reese Walker, Summit, sophomore
Meredith King, Bend, junior
GK Mikayla Hatfield, Mountain View, sophomore
Honorable mention
Aunaley Rowlett, Summit, freshman
Emerson Root, Summit, junior
Ella Renner, Caldera, senior
Paisley Waldron, Caldera, junior
Charly Martin, Bend, junior
Keira Swanson, Bend, junior
Kelsea Bomke, Mountain View, senior
Grace Romero, Mountain View, senior
Hannah Hite, Redmond/Culver, senior
Kenzie Shearon, Redmond/Culver, senior
Norah Appleby, Ridgeview, senior
Kaelyn Folsom, Ridgeview, sophomore
Maralise Benson, Redmond/Culver, senior
Lily Hardy, Ridgeview, junior
