Intermountain Conference volleyball 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year
Intermountain Conference volleyball all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches
INTERMOUNTAIN CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL 2024
Player of the year: Lucy Schuller, Bend
Coach of the year: Kristin Cooper, Bend
First team
Lucy Schuller, Bend, senior
Jasi Kjellesvik, Bend, senior
Jayden Nelson, Mountain View, senior
Addy Cummings, Ridgeview, junior
Kaialani Kelly, Caldera, senior
Elli Guadalupe, Summit, senior
Lucie Reynolds, Summit, senior
(libero) Brooke Braude, Bend, senior
(libero) Emerson Saunders, Mountain View, senior
Second team
Akela Utu, Caldera, senior
Molly Meyer, Ridgeview, senior
Henna Danison, Mountain View, senior
Carlie Shields, Bend, senior
Sahalie Oceguera, Summit, senior
Ella Klos, Caldera, junior
Allison Ortigies, Redmond, sophomore
(libero) Ruby Budz, Summit, senior
Honorable mention
Karina Denham, Mountain View, junior
Ava Kailey, Caldera, junior
Makena VandenBos, Bend, junior
Sonora Benavides, Summit, senior
Aliyah Johnston, Mountain View, senior
Brianna Rost, Ridgeview, senior
Maya Jackson, Mountain View, senior
Teagen McMahon, Summit, junior
Tori Gange, Redmond, sophomore
Aubrey Walker, Caldera, junior
(libero) Avary Arment, Caldera, senior
