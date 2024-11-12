High School

Intermountain Conference volleyball 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Intermountain Conference volleyball all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches 

INTERMOUNTAIN CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL 2024

Player of the year: Lucy Schuller, Bend

Coach of the year: Kristin Cooper, Bend

First team

Lucy Schuller, Bend, senior

Jasi Kjellesvik, Bend, senior

Jayden Nelson, Mountain View, senior

Addy Cummings, Ridgeview, junior

Kaialani Kelly, Caldera, senior

Elli Guadalupe, Summit, senior

Lucie Reynolds, Summit, senior

(libero) Brooke Braude, Bend, senior  

(libero) Emerson Saunders, Mountain View, senior  

Second team

Akela Utu, Caldera, senior

Molly Meyer, Ridgeview, senior

Henna Danison, Mountain View, senior

Carlie Shields, Bend, senior

Sahalie Oceguera, Summit, senior

Ella Klos, Caldera, junior

Allison Ortigies, Redmond, sophomore

(libero) Ruby Budz, Summit, senior

Honorable mention

Karina Denham, Mountain View, junior

Ava Kailey, Caldera, junior

Makena VandenBos, Bend, junior

Sonora Benavides, Summit, senior

Aliyah Johnston, Mountain View, senior

Brianna Rost, Ridgeview, senior

Maya Jackson, Mountain View, senior

Teagen McMahon, Summit, junior

Tori Gange, Redmond, sophomore

Aubrey Walker, Caldera, junior

(libero) Avary Arment, Caldera, senior

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports
JD HUMBURG, SBLIVE SPORTS

JD Humburg is a Managing Editor for SBLive Sports.

