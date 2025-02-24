Isaac Reynoso, Camden Roofener, Brody Sahlfeld: 3 Glencoe football stars, 3 district wrestling champions
Wrestling.
Football.
Championships.
For Glencoe seniors Camden Roofener and Brody Sahlfeld and junior Isaac Reynoso, those things — along with friendship, hard work, motivation and determination — seem to go together.
The Crimson Tide’s terrific trio of grapplers, coming off a football campaign in which they had outstanding seasons in helping Glencoe claim the Northwest Oregon Conference championship, kept right on rolling in the wrestling season.
Last week, Reynoso, Roofener and Sahlfeld won individual championships at the Pacific Conference district wrestling tournament at Liberty High School. For all three, the title-winning victories marked their second consecutive district wrestling crown.
“It means a lot. We have a picture up in our athletic training office of the three of us after we won last year, and we really wanted to go out and repeat that,” Reynoso said after his 4-3 win over Forest Grove’s Brandon Cook in the 175-pound district title match. “We’ve been pushing each other all season, training in the weight room, going to practice, just doing everything we could to get to that level of getting another district championship under our belts.”
“It means a lot, coming back,” Sahlfeld said after his dramatic win over Newberg’s Austin Phillips in the 285-pound district title bout. “I won district last year, but it was even harder this year. The other competitors were tougher, so yeah, it means a lot.”
“It’s just special. It’s hard to describe,” Roofener said after he pinned Sherwood’s Andres Hernandez in the 190-pound district championship contest. “I’ve put in a lot of work to get here. Obviously, we’re not done, but it just feels good to get it again.”
Getting it again — that provided the Glencoe trio with some extra motivation.
“Yeah, you have that expectation now, and you have to hold yourself to it,” Roofener said. “The whole tournament I was like, ‘You have to get that.’”
One of the keys to getting that — another district wrestling title — is football.
“In my opinion, football and wrestling correlate with each other a lot,” Reynoso said. “You have to be extremely aggressive in both sports, and the stamina from wrestling goes over to football in the running and aggression and tackling and hitting other people. You just attack, hit and move. You just have to be a monster in both sports.”
“Football is really good for wrestling,” Roofener said. “It really helps me stay in shape and stay competitive. I didn’t start football until I was a freshman, and that really transitioned over to wrestling, the blocking and tackling. They help each other.”
In the 2024 football season, in which Glencoe went 7-3, all three of the Crimson Tide district wrestling champions had accolade-filled gridiron campaigns.
Sahlfeld, who will play college football for Central Washington University, was named the NWOC Offensive Lineman of the Year in addition to being a first-team all-conference pick at offensive lineman and a second-team selection on the defensive line. He was a Class 5A second-team all-state pick on the offensive line.
“They definitely help each other,” Sahlfeld said of football and wrestling. “I’ve been wrestling since I was real young and I started football my freshman year. I’ve seen a lot of tackling, and body positioning has really helped me.”
Roofener, who has received offers to play college football from George Fox University and Lewis & Clark College, earned first-team all-NWOC honors at tight end and on the defensive line. He was a second-team all-state selection at tight end and an honorable mention pick on the defensive line.
Reynoso was a first-team all-NWOC selection and an honorable mention all-state pick at linebacker.
“They help each other a lot. I think that if you’re a football player, you should wrestle, and if you wrestle, you should play football,” said Reynoso, who also competes in the hurdles for the Glencoe track and field team. “I was raised on being a three-sport athlete. Then, you’re well-rounded in many different ways, and you’re staying active all year.”
Someone who definitely agrees with that is Ian Reynoso, Isaac’s father, who is the head football coach and an assistant wrestling coach at Glencoe.
“I think it’s a huge testament to developing multi-sport athletes,” said Ian Reynoso, who also is a track and field coach at Glencoe. “Football and wrestling are both extremely combative sports. You have to be physical, physically developed, muscular, strong, explosive. You have to be tough. You have to be willing to put yourself through stuff that a lot of people aren’t willing to do.”
Isaac Reynoso was the first of Glencoe’s finalists to take the mat for last Monday’s district championship matches. After a scoreless first round, he grabbed a 3-0 lead over Cook, getting a takedown with 34 seconds left in the second round.
Reynoso pushed the lead to 4-0 with a takedown with less than a minute left in the match. Cook scored a takedown with 12 seconds remaining, but Reynoso fought him off the rest of the way to get the 4-3 victory.
Roofener was in charge most of the way in his 190-pound title match. He scored on three takedowns before getting a fall with 57 seconds left.
“Isaac winning motivated me,” Roofener said. “Then, coming back and watching Brody was amazing.”
Sahlfeld had the most dramatic victory of the Glencoe trio. He was tied with Phillips, at 1-1, as the third round was nearing an end. With 16 seconds left in the round, Sahlfeld scored on a throw-down takedown. He pinned Phillips eight seconds later for the victory.
“I just really had to focus and channel my last energy, because I was like, ‘This is a win-or-die moment,’” Sahlfeld said of those final seconds. “I just had to get it.”
There also might have been a little pressure added, which could have helped spur Sahlfeld to victory.
“Definitely, there was some pressure there. After I saw Camden win, I knew I had to get it done as well,” Sahlfeld said. “It definitely motivated me, because I wasn’t going to let them have that over me.”
When Sahlfeld got his victory, making it 3 for 3 for Glencoe in the finals, the loudest cheers might have come from Isaac Reynoso and Roofener.
“It means a lot. I’ve been with these two for a long time,” Reynoso said. “Our dads are all coaches, and we’ve been together wrestling since we’ve been in elementary school. We’ve been pushing each other, and to get this two times in a row with these amazing guys is a blessing.”
“We’re a pretty tight group,” Roofener said. “We’ve been friends forever.”
“It’s very special,” Sahlfeld said. “We’ve been together through everything — sports and activities. It’s really tightened our bond a lot.”
Isaac Reynoso, Roofener and Sahlfeld are going to the Class 6A state tournament, which will be held Feb. 28-March 1 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, with previous state tournament experience.
Last year, Reynoso was fifth at 175 pounds, Roofener was fourth at 190, and Sahlfeld was fifth at 285.
This year, they’re all looking for something bigger and better.
“To my understanding, we’re all trying to win it,” Isaac Reynoso said. “We’re all going for state championships this year, to do something that hasn’t been done at Glencoe in a long time.”
“I’m hoping to win state this year — that’s my goal,” Roofener said.
“I’m ready to win state,” Sahlfeld said. “It’s going to be a hard two weeks, and I’m going to have to push myself.”
Glencoe’s other two automatic qualifiers for the state tournament (top three at district) — Noel Wood, who was third at 165, and Brock Sahlfeld, who was third at 285 — are also football players at Glencoe.
In fact, it looks like the Glencoe football-wrestling connection is going to go on for a while.
“I joined the wrestling staff because of (Crimson Tide head coach) Jason Harless,” Ian Reynoso said. “My first year on the staff (2022-23 season), we had 22 freshman wrestlers on the team, and 21 were football players. I think seven or eight of our placers here tonight are football players. That’s super awesome to see. Our two 175s are football, our two 190s are football, our two heavyweights are football.
“It’s really fun to see these guys continue their success from football, and it’s going to happen spring, too, when they go on to their spring sports.”
