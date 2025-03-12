Jefferson vs. West Linn: Live score, updates of Oregon (OSAA) high school girls basketball 6A quarterfinal
The top-seeded Jefferson Democrats face the ninth-seeded West Linn Lions in an Oregon (OSAA) high school girls basketball 6A state tournament quarterfinal Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at the University of Portland's Chiles Center.
Players to watch for Jefferson
Abrianna Lawrence, Jefferson, senior
The Democrats’ star point guard and PIL player of the year is the straw that stirs the drink at the North Portland school, averaging 12 points and nearly 10 assists per game for an offense that averages 74 points per game.
Charisma Johnson, Jefferson, senior
Johnson’s contributions — 11 points per game and tenacious defense for a team that allows just 35.7 points per game — netted her all-PIL honorable mention and don’t go unnoticed by her teammates.
Chauncey Andersen, Jefferson, senior
The UC Santa Barbara commit leads the high-powered Democrats attack, scoring 23 points per game in earning first-team all-PIL honors.
Lelia Nunez, Jefferson, senior
Nunez committed to Long Island University in the fall and averaged 10 points per game in making the all-PIL first team.
Players to watch for West Linn
Ayla Arnold, West Linn, junior
Arnold was a first-team all-Three Rivers League selection who averaged 7.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 2.2 assists per game.
Brie Balensifer, West Linn, freshman
Balensifer chipped in 6.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.7 steals per game in her first high school season, earning second-team all-Three Rivers League recognition.
Kaylor Buse, West Linn, sophomore
Buse won defensive player of the year honors in the Three Rivers League, leading the Lions in steals (3.6) and blocked shots (1.3) while averaging 15.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists.
Reese Jordan, West Linn, junior
The Three Rivers League player of the year led the Lions in scoring (16.4), rebounding (6.1) and assists (4.5) while getting 3.4 steals per game.
First quarter
West Linn starting five: Ayla Arnold, Sophie Maxwell, Reese Jordan, Kaylor Buse, Brielle Balensifer
Jefferson starting five: Leila Nunez, Chauncey Andersen, Carmela Nunez, Abrianna Lawrence, Charisma Johnson
First basket of the game is a fast-break layup by West Linn's Ayla Arnold. Lions lead 2-0.
Jefferson's Charisma Johnson with a steal and layup, and West Linn calls the first timeout. Jefferson leads 9-4, 4:07 first quarter.
Reese Jordan knocks down a 3-pointer for West Linn to tie the score, and Brielle Balensifer sinks a jumper to give Lions an 11-9 lead. West Linn on a 7-0 run since the timeout.
West Linn 13, Jefferson 10, end of first quarter. Kaylor Buse has six points and six rebounds for Lions. Abrianna Lawrence has four points for Democrats.
Second quarter
Quarter starts with a West Linn basket by Ayla Arnold, a Lions steal, and then a basket by West Linn's Reese Jordan. Lions lead 17-10.
Kinley Buse with a 3-point play for West Linn, and the Lions lead 24-14 with 3:29 left in the half.
Abrianna Lawrence 3-pointer caps a 7-0 run for Jefferson, and the Democrats needed that. Now a basket by Charisma Johnson, and it's a 9-0 run. West Linn leads 28-23, late second quarter.
West Linn 30, Jefferson 23, end of second quarter. Kaylor Buse has a game-high 12 points for West Linn. Chauncey Andersen leads Jefferson with nine points.
