Jesuit, South Albany among 6 teams crowned in Oregon high school volleyball; vote for top player

Jesuit, South Albany among 6 teams crowned in Oregon high school volleyball
The Oregon high school volleyball season wrapped up Saturday with state championship matches in all six classifications.
CLASS 6A
Sadie Ross had 14 kills and two blocks, and Jada Johnson added 13 kills to help lead Jesuit to its second consecutive 6A state title Saturday night, beating Oregon City 25-21, 25-16, 18-25, 25-15 at Forest Grove High School in a rematch of last year’s championship match.
“I think our entire goal this year was just to go out and play volleyball, come out and have fun,” Ross said. “We care a lot about each other more than just teammates. It was our teamwork and our sisterhood.”
University of Washington-bound libero Addy Azavedo had a match-high 17 digs and a five-point service run in the fourth set that helped the Crusaders (29-2) close out the match.
Iman Foster added nine kills and three blocks, Hope Hansen had five blocks, and Alex Douglas had six kills and four blocks for Jesuit, which won its ninth title since 2004.
University of Arizona commit Paige Thies had a match-high 17 kills for the Pioneers (23-7), who had never played in a state final until last year. Phoebe Hyland had 17 assists, and Addison Hopwood had three blocks.
CLASS 5A
Taelyn Bentley said after winning a second title for Crescent Valley that she would three-peat in her senior season.
It turns out she was right, only her third championship came not in Raiders maroon but clad in South Albany black and red. The South Florida commit transferred from the Corvallis school to the RedHawks over the summer, and she led the team to the school’s first state title in any sport with a three-set sweep of her former team, 25-4, 25-18, 25-19 at Forest Grove High School.
“This is the best thing I could have asked for,” said Bentley, who had a match-high 12 kills and four blocks. “It’s just so special. It’s something I’ll hold in my heart forever.”
South Albany (27-0) became the first 5A school to finish a season undefeated and dropped only two sets all season — to Oregon City and Sheldon, both 6A teams.
Taylor Donaldson added eight kills, seven digs and four aces for the RedHawks, and Klaire Bitter dished out 27 assists.
Georgia Vawter led Crescent Valley (26-4) with eight kills, and University of Oregon-bound setter Kamden Mitchell had 18 assists, seven digs and two blocks.
CLASS 4A
Marshfield and Marist Catholic met for the second consecutive year in the state final, and this time, it was the Pirates that came out on top, with the Coos Bay school enjoying a definite hometown advantage at nearby North Bend High School.
The Pirates (25-2) beat their Sky Em League rivals 26-24, 25-21, 23-25, 30-28 to win their second title in the past three years.
“I am super proud of this group of girls,” Marshfield coach Tammie Montiel said. “The second championship for many of them was just as exciting as the first. I don’t think many people expected us to be back in the championship game, let alone win. They have gritted things out all season. Our four seniors stepped up as leaders and took charge.”
Montiel’s daughter, Tatum, led Marshfield with 28 kills, three blocks and 20 digs, and Alie Clarke added 13 kills and 12 digs. Setter Ava Ainsworth had 38 assists, 13 digs and two blocks.
Giana Elgarico led the Spartans (20-4) with 16 kills and 13 digs. Kimmy Spurlock added 12 kills, five aces and 10 digs, and Lauren Rohman had 15 kills, 28 assists and six digs as Marist Catholic played most of the match without starting middle Avy Roundy, who was injured early in the first set.
“Our team battled and played great defense,” Spartans coach Shari Pimental said. “They were playing for each other. I’m very proud of them and their never-give-up attitude.”
CLASS 3A
In Coos Bay, Madison Sherby had 14 kills while hitting .481, and Addie Emerson added 13 kills (.571 hitting) and 13 digs to help lift Valley Catholic to a three-set sweep of Burns, 25-18, 25-14, 25-10, to earn the program’s fourth state title in the past six seasons.
The Valiants (27-3) had 42 kills on 85 swings for a .447 hitting percentage.
“Our team came in prepared with a game plan and executed it so well,” Valley Catholic coach Becky Kemper said. “We had a strong balanced attack that made teams struggle to decide who to focus on. Our serve receive was strong, and defensively, we made some great plays that then made their best hitters have to take more risks.”
CLASS 2A
Junior Emma Brewer had 27 kills (hitting .377) and 10 digs, and Jordyn Copeland added 12 kills, 20 assists, seven assists and five aces as Salem Academy (25-3) swept Crosshill Christian 25-19, 25-17, 25-14 at Ridgeview High School in Redmond to win its third title in the past four seasons.
The top-seeded Eagles (31-3), playing in their first championship match, were led by Rylan Minnick’s eight kills and three blocks. The school’s previous best state finish was fifth place.
“The team fought hard and went play for play with Salem Academy,” Crosshill Christian coach Julie Bennett said. “We are so proud of these girls and the work they put in to get here.”
CLASS 1A
Crane (30-3) made it back-to-back state titles by sweeping Union 25-10, 25-20, 25-23 at Ridgeview High School.
Kaitlyn Siegner led the Mustangs with 13 kills, four aces and 14 digs. Ava Bowen had eight kills, Cara Goss-Bodily added seven, and Kendal Nichols had six aces and 32 assists.
Sawyerr Shoemaker and Kaelyn Shoemaker had seven kills apiece for the Bobcats (24-8).
