High School

Kaden Martirano of West Albany voted the SBLive/SI Oregon High School Athlete of the Week

Martirano received 85.03% of the vote, beating out Thurston’s Matt Newell, who finished second with 5.29%

Dan Brood

Congratulations to West Albany’s Kaden Martirano for being voted the SBLive/SI Oregon High School Athlete of the Week for the week of Aug. 26-Sept. 1.

Martirano, a senior quarterback on the West Albany football team, had a huge performance in his debut for the Bulldogs, completing 9 of 14 passes for 323 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for 56 yards and three scores in a 49-26 win over Canby in a nonleague contest at West Albany High School

Martirano received 85.03% of the vote, beating out Matt Newell, a junior on the Thurston team, who finished second with 5.29%. Tanner Starbuck, a senior on the Stayton team, was third with 5.29%, and Dukatti Witherspoon, a senior on the Sprague team, was fourth with 2.23%. There were more than 1,000 votes tallied this week.

We are accepting Oregon Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email danbrood91@gmail.com. 

Published
Dan Brood

DAN BROOD

Home/Oregon