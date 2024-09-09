Kaden Martirano of West Albany voted the SBLive/SI Oregon High School Athlete of the Week
Congratulations to West Albany’s Kaden Martirano for being voted the SBLive/SI Oregon High School Athlete of the Week for the week of Aug. 26-Sept. 1.
Martirano, a senior quarterback on the West Albany football team, had a huge performance in his debut for the Bulldogs, completing 9 of 14 passes for 323 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for 56 yards and three scores in a 49-26 win over Canby in a nonleague contest at West Albany High School
Martirano received 85.03% of the vote, beating out Matt Newell, a junior on the Thurston team, who finished second with 5.29%. Tanner Starbuck, a senior on the Stayton team, was third with 5.29%, and Dukatti Witherspoon, a senior on the Sprague team, was fourth with 2.23%. There were more than 1,000 votes tallied this week.
We are accepting Oregon Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email danbrood91@gmail.com.