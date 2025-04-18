Kruz Schoolcraft focused on leading Sunset (Oregon) to a special season — even as MLB scouts watch his every move
CEDAR MILL — Hudsen Hauck, a senior on the Southridge baseball team, stepped to the plate. He laced the fifth pitch he saw in his at-bat for a single to center field.
As Hauck ran down the first-base line, he pumped his fist, yelled and jumped.
No, Hauck didn’t have a walk-off hit in the state championship game, but he did something that’s probably just as impressive, and definitely deserving of celebration — he got a clean base hit off of Kruz Schoolcraft.
Hauck, with his single to lead off the top of the second inning, would be the only Skyhawk to reach base against Schoolcraft, Sunset’s standout left-handed senior pitcher, in Tuesday’s Metro League contest.
The 6-foot-8 Schoolcraft spun another gem on the mound for the Apollos in their 10-0, five-inning win over Southridge in a game played under sunny skies Tuesday at Sunset High School. Schoolcraft pitched all five innings for Sunset, giving up just the hit to Hauck. He struck out 13 and walked none in his 66-pitch outing.
Oh yeah, Schoolcraft also went 2 for 2 at the plate with a two-run homer and two walks.
“It’s just shocking to watch him,” Sunset junior shortstop Luke Sullivan said.
“I’m impressed every time,” said Apollos senior catcher Kyle Gresham, who caught Schoolcraft in Tuesday’s game. “I’m impressed that I’m catching him back there.”
As for Schoolcraft, he wasn’t quite as impressed with his performance.
“I didn’t feel my best,” he said. “My velo (velocity) wasn’t as good as I wish it was. But I worked through it and did a good job competing.”
That’s right: Schoolcraft feels he could have pitched even better.
That said, the tall blond with a friendly smile has been pretty darn impressive this season.
Coming off a junior season in which he earned first-team 6A all-state honors, Schoolcraft seemingly has taken things to an even higher level in his final season with the Apollos.
Through Tuesday’s game, he’s allowed one earned run in 16 innings (an 0.44 earned-run average), giving up five hits with an amazing 39 strikeouts and six walks.
“It’s been good,” Schoolcraft said. “There’s been a struggle — well, not really a struggle, just a matter of figuring out things. I made a little adjustment on the mound with my pitching, making it a little easier to get my hand out on time, so I can be more consistent.”
It’s not a surprise to Schoolcraft’s teammates that he keeps working hard to keep getting better.
“It’s his work ethic,” Gresham said regarding what makes Schoolcraft special. “He works so hard.”
“I have confidence in all our pitchers. But Kruz, he’s special,” Sullivan said. “He’s really special, and he works so hard. I can’t wait to see what he does in the future.”
Schoolcraft certainly seems to have a bright future in baseball — at least if the number of baseball scouts that were sitting in the stands behind home plate at Tuesday’s game is any indication. But that doesn’t seem to be a big deal to Schoolcraft.
“It’s out of my mind,” he said. “I’m just trying to be present and win every game. I’m not playing for scouts or anything like that. I’m not pitching for anyone except our team. So, I don’t think it’s been a distraction.”
One option Schoolcraft has already is college baseball. He’s committed to play for the University of Tennessee.
“That’s exciting,” Schoolcraft said. “I thought when I went on my visit there it was the coolest place ever. So, I’m super excited to go there next year.”
It’s more than just how cool the Knoxville campus is that made the University of Tennessee the right place for Schoolcraft.
“I think it fits with how I work,” he said. “I just enjoyed everything about it. It fits my work style. They’re really grinding, and I enjoy that. I’m excited to see what could come from that. I’m not there yet, obviously, but I want to put myself in a position to go there and play next year.”
But if not there, then where?
Well, playing in a Major League Baseball organization also looks like a possibility for Schoolcraft.
He’s ranked the No. 9 prospect overall, and the No. 2 high school pitcher prospect, by mlb.com for the 2025 draft, which will be held June 13-14.
But, like the scouts in the stands every time he pitches, Schoolcraft isn’t concerned about the MLB draft right now.
“Yeah, it’s on my mind, but I’m not worried about that or Tennessee right now,” he said. “I’m just trying to put myself in a position to help us win a state championship before I leave. And then, whatever happens after that, happens. It’s out of my control, and it will take care of itself.”
That’s correct — Schoolcraft’s No. 1 priority right now is Sunset High School baseball.
“I’m just having fun,” he said. “It’s my last year of playing high school baseball, so I’m just trying to enjoy it.”
The big smile as he wore an oversized Sunset cap after Tuesday’s win showed he is indeed having fun.
Good times aside, Schoolcraft also is looking to keep getting better as his high school season goes on.
“I’m not sure what my velo’s been, but it will start picking up soon,” he said. “After I made that adjustment with my hands, putting them closer to my body, I’ve been in the zone a lot. I’ve been executing a lot of pitches. I’ve been pitching to a plan.”
His teammates have noticed, and they appreciate all that Schoolcraft brings to the mound.
“I have a lot of confidence in him, that he’s going to do good every time he pitches,” Sunset senior outfielder Gabe Coltman said. “He always performs. He’s really talented. He has great stuff and really helps the team.”
“It’s just his presence,” Sullivan said. “He’s a big, tall guy — 6-8, obviously — but it’s the way he handles himself. He’s so calm and pitches really well.”
And then there’s Gresham, who has the best view of anyone when it comes to Schoolcraft’s pitching.
“It’s fun to catch Kruz. It’s fun for me to catch all of our guys,” Gresham said. “I have confidence in any of our pitchers who take the mound. I have a lot of confidence in Kruz. He’s calm. He keeps his emotions in check, and he’s a good leader.”
That good leader is also a really good hitter.
Through games of Wednesday, Schoolcraft, who plays first base when he’s not pitching and bats in the leadoff spot, has 20 hits in 36 at-bats (a .556 batting average) with five home runs, a double, 11 walks, a sacrifice fly, 13 runs and 18 RBIs.
“Hitting-wise, I’ve been able to drive the ball to all parts of the field,” he said. “So, that’s been working, also.”
Pitching, hitting and, as of late, winning (the Apollos have triumphed in six of their past seven games after starting the season 1-4) add up to a good time for Schoolcraft.
“This season has been super fun,” he said. “Getting through the struggle we had earlier has made it more enjoyable, figuring out how we’re going to get this to work. Yeah, I think it’s been super fun.”
More baseball
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App