La Salle Prep, Henley, Catlin Gabel join Jesuit as Oregon boys soccer champions: Vote for Saturday's top star
The Oregon high school boys soccer season wrapped up Saturday with four state championship matches.
Which player turned in the most impressive performance of the 2024 Oregon boys soccer finals?
6A: Jesuit 3, McMinnville 2 (SO)
Read about the Crusaders' win over the Grizzlies here.
5A: La Salle Prep 2, Summit 1
Senior defender Conor Garvey converted twice from the penalty spot in the second half, including the winner with 1:50 remaining as the Falcons (13-5-1) dethroned the defending champion Storm (15-3-1) to earn their first championship since 2021.
La Salle Prep lost in the semifinals each of the previous two seasons, both by 2-1 scores — an agonizing overtime loss to McKay in 2022 and at Summit last year — and coach Monty Hawkins acknowledged, “It makes today’s championship that much sweeter.”
“It’s what motivates you and keeps you going,” he added. “It’s just part of an incredible journey, never giving up, always fighting. The boys were amazing.”
Kaden Roskowski scored his team-leading 17th goal to give the Storm a 1-0 lead in the 26th minute, looping a header off a lofted cross to the penalty area from Ethan Wheeler.
Garvey equalized with his penalty kick in the 54th minute.
4A: Henley 3, North Marion 2 (SO)
Layne Worrell had a goal and an assist to help the Hornets (14-2-2) rally from a 2-0 second-half deficit, and Carlos Ivan Garcia made four consecutive saves in the shootout as the Klamath Falls school won its first state title since sharing championships in 1989-90.
Worrell and Diego Ramirez hit from the spot for Henley, which won the shootout 2-1 to deny the Huskies (15-3) a second championship to add to their 2014 title.
Johnny Ramos-Reyes scored off a cross from Damien Vallejo Lopez to put North Marion up 1-0 in the 22nd minute. In the 62nd minute, Vallejo Lopez made it 2-0 by knocking home a rebound for his 12th goal of the season.
Less than a minute later, Jesus Flores answered for Henley, scoring off a rebound of Worrell’s shot. Six minutes later, Worrell blasted in the tying goal from 30 yards — his team-leading 16th of the season.
3A/2A/1A: Catlin Gabel 1, Oregon Episcopal 0
Leon Liu latched onto Levi Whalen-Stewart’s cross and scored the only goal in the 52nd minute to lift the Eagles (17-0-1) to their first state title since 2021.
It was Liu’s eighth goal of the season and helped secure Catlin Gabel’s 15th championship, second to Jesuit’s 17 in state history.
Liko Edelen Hare faced one shot and didn’t record a save in notching his 10th shutout of the season for the Eagles. Ben Korngold made four saves for the Aardvarks (15-3).
VOTE FOR SATURDAY'S TOP STAR!
Grant Sasaki, Jesuit
Diego Nieves, Jesuit
Vala Saghafi, Jesuit
Dominic Bolouri, Jesuit
Luca Schmidt, Jesuit
Cooper Cardwell, Jesuit
Fox Mason, Jesuit
Edwin Cuevas-George, McMinnville
Abraham Cuevas-George, McMinnville
Nicholas Lozano, McMinnville
Hipolito Ramirez Monje, McMinnville
Sebastian Lopez, McMinnville
Conor Garvey, La Salle Prep
Adam Clem, La Salle Prep
Kaden Roskowski, Summit
Ethan Wheeler, Summit
Layne Worrell, Henley
Carlos Ivan Garcia, Henley
Diego Ramirez, Henley
Jesus Flores, Henley
Johnny Ramos-Reyes, North Marion
Damien Vallejo Lopez, North Marion
Leon Liu, Catlin Gabel
Levi Whalen-Stewart, Catlin Gabel
Liko Edelen Hare, Catlin Gabel
Ben Korngold, Oregon Episcopal
