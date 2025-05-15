Lake Oswego emerging football star Cash Wilks is the son of a Nebraska Cornhuskers legend
PORTLAND — Cash Wilks had a big smile.
That makes sense. After all, the Lake Oswego sophomore, already a standout linebacker for the Lakers’ football squad, was surrounded by many other top players, top high school coaches from around the state and college coaches, as he took part in The Chosen 1Hundred event, held Saturday at Jesuit High School.
But there was one other person in attendance, someone sitting in the stands at Jesuit, who made Wilks’ smile even bigger and brighter — his dad.
With his father, Joel Wilks, watching the action, an inspired Cash Wilks stepped up and likely turned many heads at the invite-only event that served as a showcase for some of the top football players in Oregon and Southwest Washington to not only show their skills for college coaches in attendance, but also to learn from some of the top coaches from around the state, including Nelson’s Aaron Hazel and Tualatin’s Dominic Ferraro, who will serve as head coaches at this summer’s Les Schwab Bowl.
“I think it went great today,” Cash Wilks said. “I got to compete, got to win some reps and got to go against some good competition and get my skills up.”
And he got to do it in front of his dad, who has his own impressive football legacy.
“My dad played left guard for the 1994 Huskers and won a national championship,” Cash Wilks proudly said of his father. “He had a great experience.”
Joel Wilks was part of the starting offensive line for that University of Nebraska football team, along with Rob Zatechka, Brenden Stai, Aaron Graham and Outland Trophy winner Zach Wiegert. That group of linemen was known as the “Nebraska Pipeline.”
The Cornhuskers that year, quarterbacked by Tommie Frazier, went 13-0, beating the University of Miami 24-17 in the Orange Bowl on their way to claiming the NCAA national championship.
“It’s some great, great footsteps to try to follow in,” the younger Wilks said. “I want to get to the next level and bring a team to the championship.”
For the 6-foot-1, 215-pound Cash Wilks, that goal provides him with plenty of inspiration on the gridiron.
“Oh, 100 percent, that’s great motivation for me,” he said. “I’m trying to get to my dad’s level. I want to get to the NFL, but I definitely want to get to my dad’s level.”
It also sounds like Joel Wilks is doing what he can to help his son achieve those lofty aspirations.
“He’s helped me 100 percent,” Cash Wilks said. “He gives me a ton of motivation. He’s always there to support me, and he’s always there to help me out.”
Cash Wilks revels in his first varsity season at Lake Oswego. He helped the Lakers go 11-1 his sophomore year. Lake Oswego claimed the Three Rivers League title and reached the Class 6A state championship game, where it fell to TRL rival West Linn.
“Last season was great,” Wilks said. “Next season, we just need to get it done. Instead of just getting to the championship, we need to win it next year. But definitely, it was a great season.”
Wilks, who said he plays inside and outside linebacker — “I’m kind of a hybrid type of guy” — received plenty of playing time last fall, even though he was a sophomore on the deep, talented team. One of his biggest moments came in a league showdown with Tualatin, when he had a key sack of Timberwolves standout quarterback Nolan Keeney in the Lakers’ 45-31 victory.
“I got a lot of playing time. It was really great getting to play in the state championship game as a sophomore,” Wilks said. “I really think it was a great experience for me, as a young player, to get to play on such a great team.”
Wilks is looking to build on that great experience next season, the start of his final two years at Lake Oswego.
“I have high goals for myself,” he said. “I’m hoping to get first-team all-state, DPOY (defensive player of the year). If I’m balling out like that, which is my goal, and with my work ethic, I hope it takes me to the highest honors.”
He’s also looking for the highest honors, or finish, for the Lake Oswego team.
“We’re really looking forward to this fall,” Wilks said. “We’ve got a lot of great players. We’ve got LaMarcus Bell, Hudson Kurland, all of these great guys. We’re always in there working hard, lifting, working out.”
Being one of the youngest players invited to The Chosen 1Hundred event shows that the hard work is already paying off.
“That meant a lot,” Wilks said of being invited to the event. “It showed that there are people out there who recognize my skills. I was really blessed to come out here and be able to compete.”
With that smile still shining bright, the competition must have gone well for the promising Lakers linebacker.
“Today was great,” he said. “I always love to compete against great competition.”
More football
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App