Lake Oswego running back LaMarcus Bell reopens his college recruitment

The reigning 6A offensive player of the year had been committed to Oregon State

Dan Brood

Lake Oswego running back LaMarcus Bell
Lake Oswego running back LaMarcus Bell / Photo by Dan Brood

Lake Oswego junior LaMarcus Bell, a star running back who helped lead the Lakers to the 2024 Class 6A football championship game, announced Friday on X that he has reopened his college recruitment.

Bell previously committed to play college football for Oregon State University.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Bell shined for the Lakers in the 2024 high school season, being named the Class 6A offensive player of the year.

As a junior, Bell rushed for 1,528 yards and 25 touchdowns. He had 262 yards and four touchdowns on 26 carries in Lake Oswego’s 33-24 Class 6A semifinal win over Central Catholic.

DAN BROOD

Dan Brood, who might be the very last of the straight-on place-kickers, has been covering high school sports in Oregon for more than 30 years, winning multiple awards for writing and photography. He started working with SBLive Sports in 2021.

