Lake Oswego running back LaMarcus Bell reopens his college recruitment
Lake Oswego junior LaMarcus Bell, a star running back who helped lead the Lakers to the 2024 Class 6A football championship game, announced Friday on X that he has reopened his college recruitment.
Bell previously committed to play college football for Oregon State University.
The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Bell shined for the Lakers in the 2024 high school season, being named the Class 6A offensive player of the year.
As a junior, Bell rushed for 1,528 yards and 25 touchdowns. He had 262 yards and four touchdowns on 26 carries in Lake Oswego’s 33-24 Class 6A semifinal win over Central Catholic.
