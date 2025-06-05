High School

Lakeridge Pacers Unveil 2025 High School Football Schedule Featuring Key Rivalry Games

The Pacers open at Nelson in Week 0 and close the regular season with a Halloween showdown against rival Lake Oswego

The Lakeridge High School football team has five regular season home games in 2025, including Three Rivers League contests with Oregon City, Tigard and rival Lake Oswego.
The Lakeridge High School football team has five regular season home games in 2025, including Three Rivers League contests with Oregon City, Tigard and rival Lake Oswego.

High school football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced across the state of Oregon and High School on SI Oregon will share these as we see them.

Last week, the Lakeridge Pacers announced their schedule for the 2025 campaign. The Pacers will play four nonleague games, including a Week 0 game at Nelson and their home opener the following week against Mountainside.

Lakeridge will open its Three Rivers League schedule Oct. 3 when it hosts Oregon City. The Pacers will play at defending Class 6A state champion West Linn on Oct. 10 and they’ll host rival Lake Oswego on Oct. 31.

Below is Lakeridge’s 2025 regular season schedule, with official starting times to be announced.

2025 LAKERIDGE PACERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 29: at Nelson

Sept. 5: Mountainside

Sept. 19: Sandy

Sept. 26: at Central Catholic

Oct. 3: Oregon City*

Oct. 10: at West Linn*

Oct. 17: at Tualatin*

Oct. 24: Tigard*

Oct. 31: Lake Oswego*

* – Three Rivers League contest

Published
