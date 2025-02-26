McMinnville girls basketball: ‘One-and-only at the top’
HILLSBORO — Members of the McMinnville girls basketball team were waiting.
They were in their designated team room, which actually was a Century High School classroom, up some stairs and down a long hallway, far from the basketball court. They were quietly awaiting the arrival of McMinnville head coach Sean Coste and the rest of the coaching staff.
Coste, after finally making his way down the long hallway, knocked on the door and stepped into the team room. There were a couple moments of silence, and then — boom — there it was: a huge explosion of celebration.
The Grizzlies were boisterously celebrating their 67-50 win over the Jaguars on Tuesday at Century High School and what that victory gave them — sole possession of the Pacific Conference championship.
“It’s insane,” McMinnville senior guard Rylie McManus said. “Last year, we had to share the league title, so I think it means so much.”
“It’s just amazing,” said McMinnville junior post Brooklynn Summers, who pulled down 13 rebounds. “I’m just so proud of these girls.”
“It means everything,” said Grizzlies senior guard Macie Arzner, who had an astonishing 37 points and 13 rebounds. “At the beginning of the year, we knew we would have to work really hard to get here. So, it feels really good to know that all of that hard work has been paying off.”
That hard work started after the 2023-24 season, when McMinnville shared the Pacific Conference crown with Sherwood, as both squads went 11-1 in conference play.
This year, the Grizzlies wanted the crown all for themselves.
“That was 100 percent motivation,” McManus said. “And I’ve played with these girls since I was super little, so winning it with them is everything I could ask for.”
“It was extra special to get it for ourselves,” Arzner said. “Last year, sharing it was still amazing, but there’s just something about getting that win to make you one-and-only at the top. Yeah, that’s really nice.”
Getting sole possession of the conference title not only provided the Grizzlies with motivation, but it also was a goal they were happy to achieve, evidenced by the big celebration at Century.
But the McMinnville squad has an even bigger goal, which has given the team an even bigger dose of motivation — getting to the Class 6A state tournament.
Last season, when the Grizzlies went 22-4, they entered the Class 6A state playoffs as the No. 3 seed. They opened postseason play with a 62-32 first-round win over Wells. But in the second round, with a state tournament berth at stake, the Grizzlies fell 54-45 at home to Grants Pass.
That had McMinnville looking at this season with plenty of inspiration.
“That’s probably our biggest motivation,” Arzner said. “We really want to get to the Chiles Center (site of the Class 6A state tournament). Last year is a real big motivator for us. It happened, and we were upset about it, but we decided that we needed to work a little bit harder this year. So, that’s at the top of our list.”
“Last year is 100 percent motivation for this year,” McManus said. “Our goal is to make it to the state tournament. I’ve never been there. None of these girls have, so I think it’s super important.”
“Absolutely, that’s motivation,” Summers said. “I think we can go farther this year. I think our chemistry has grown so much. We’ve been together and played together for so long. I really think this is the healthiest that the team has been.”
With the win over Century, which entered Tuesday’s game with a 9-1 record in conference play and an overall mark of 19-3, McMinnville improved to 11-0 in conference games and to 18-5 overall.
“It’s going really well,” McManus said of the season. “Our preseason was pretty tough. We played some pretty tough teams, but in league we’re undefeated.”
The Grizzlies’ early-season slate included games against Jefferson, Benson, defending state champion South Medford and Willamette, who are all in the top six in the final Class 6A coaches poll (McMinnville is No. 7), as well as Class 5A powers Silverton and Wilsonville.
“The preseason was tough, but playing those tough teams has made us stronger,” McManus said.
McMinnville, after the win at Century, is in the No. 6 spot in the OSAA Class 6A power rankings. The Grizzlies will get a home game in the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs on March 4. If they win that, there appears to be a good chance they’ll host a second-round game as well, on March 7, with the winner of that contest going to the state tournament.
If the Grizzlies get the opportunity to again play for a tournament berth, they know they’ll have one thing going for them.
“That motivation in practice is always there,” McManus said.
That showed in the game at Century, right from the start.
McMinnville jumped out to an 11-0 lead before the contest was four minutes old. Arzner had nine points, including a 3-pointer, and four rebounds during that scoring spree. Senior Alison Jensen had a steal and a layup as well as another steal that led to a layup by Arzner.
Sure, all of that motivation might have been part of the reason for the fast start, but there might have been something else behind it.
“We always meet before games and do a little ‘dance party’ and fire each other up,” Summers said.
Arzner had 20 points, nine rebounds and two steals for the Grizzlies in the first half, which ended with McMinnville holding a 32-23 lead.
Summers stepped up in the third quarter, having four points, five rebounds and an assist in the period.
“Yeah, I was really fired up,” she said. “This game was really big.”
The Grizzlies led 55-38 after three quarters and fought off every Century rally attempt in the fourth to secure the title-clinching 67-50 victory.
“This was really good,” Arzner said with a smile.
In addition to Arzner’s huge performance, Summers had a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds, as well as two assists and a block. Jensen had 12 points and seven steals. McManus, on the outside, and junior forward Ruby Riddle, on the inside, sparked a swarming McMinnville defense that helped force Century into an 18-for-56 shooting night from the field.
Despite all of those highlights, the biggest cheer from the Grizzlies’ sideline came when sophomore Rylan Carton sank a free throw with 8.4 seconds left.
“We’re always cheering the younger players on. We’re all here for each other,” Summers said. “I love being on this team. The girls have always been so welcoming to me.”
“This season has been so fun,” McManus said.
And there can’t be too many things more fun than a title-clinching victory celebration.
“That was awesome,” Summers said.
