Meet the Oregon high school football stars of the week (9/2/2024)
Here are the Oregon high school football stars of the week for Aug. 26-Sept. 1, as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Zayden Anderson, Seaside
The senior quarterback completed 10 of 16 pass attempts for 248 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions as he helped the Seagulls soar to a 35-24 nonleague victory at North Bend.
Cayden Baker, Scappoose
The senior running back/linebacker had a big performance in a 49-35 win at Pendleton/Nixyaawii. He ran for 100 yards and two touchdowns, and he had seven tackles on defense.
LaMarcus Bell, Lake Oswego
The junior running back rushed for 126 yards on 15 carries, and he scored three touchdowns to help the Lakers run to a 33-7 win over South Medford in a nonleague game at Lake Oswego High School.
Aaron Bidwell, Marist Catholic
The senior receiver had 13 receptions for 234 yards and five touchdowns, including the winning 14-yard grab with 15.8 seconds left, in the Spartans’ 33-30 win over Churchill in a nonleague game at Marist Catholic High School.
Truman Brasfield, Crescent Valley
The senior receiver/free safety had a huge all-around performance for the Raiders in their 44-23 nonleague victory at North Eugene. On offense, he had 10 receptions for 175 yards and three touchdowns. On defense, he had four tackles and two forced fumbles, returning one of those fumbles for a touchdown.
Mason Chambers, Mountain View
The senior quarterback, making his starting debut for the Cougars, had five first-half touchdown passes in a 55-20 nonleague victory against Springfield at Mountain View High School.
Jack Foley, Mountain View
The senior receiver had six catches for more than 100 yards and scored four first-half touchdowns for the Cougars in their 55-20 win over Springfield in a nonleague contest at Mountain View High School.
JT Girod, Central
The sophomore quarterback completed 18 of 22 passes for 311 yards and four touchdowns, going to four different receivers, and he rushed for 44 yards and another score in the Panthers’ 42-0 home win over Eagle Point.
Connor Honn, Douglas
The senior running back had 18 carries for 74 yards and four touchdowns and three receptions for 21 yards and another score for the Trojans in their 54-35 home win over North Marion.
Cameren Higgens, Gold Beach
The junior quarterback ran for 101 yards on 14 carries and scored a touchdown for the Panthers in their 40-16 home loss against Heppner in a nonleague contest.
Brody Kuenzi, Silverton
The senior tight end had seven catches for 102 yards in the Foxes’ 35-12 win over Summit in a nonleague game at Silverton High School.
Robbie Long, Central Catholic
The junior quarterback, making his starting debut for the Rams, completed 17 of 24 passes for 213 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions, and he scored on a 4-yard run in a 35-15 win over Leilehua, Hawaii, at Hillsboro Stadium.
Patrick Mahmoud, Powers
The senior receiver/defensive back recorded five catches for 135 yards and five touchdowns, had a 75-yard kickoff return for another score and added an interception on defense for the Cruisers in their 66-29 nonleague home win over South Wasco County.
Kaden Martirano, West Albany
The senior quarterback had a huge performance in his debut for the Bulldogs, completing 9 of 14 passes for 323 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for 56 yards and three scores in a 49-26 win over Canby in a nonleague game at West Albany High School.
Matt Newell, Thurston
The junior receiver stepped up with 10 catches for 269 yards and three touchdowns for the Colts in their 45-29 nonleague home win over Caldera.
Max Nowlin, Scappoose
The senior quarterback amassed 301 total yards and four touchdowns in a 49-35 victory at Pendleton/Nixyaawii in a nonleague season-opener.
Ishon Ortiz, Ridgeview
The senior running back scampered for 168 yards on 19 carries and scored two touchdowns, and he added a 2-point conversion run for the Ravens in their 28-6 win at Woodburn in a nonleague contest.
Ceville Pasi, Churchill
The senior running back rushed for 211 yards and five touchdowns on 23 carries for the Lancers in a 33-30 loss at Marist Catholic in a nonleague contest.
Alakai Rodriguez, Heppner
The sophomore running back scored four touchdowns while rushing for 54 yards on nine carries in the Mustangs’ 40-16 nonleague win at Gold Beach.
Valentin Rodriguez, Crater
The senior running back rushed for more than 100 yards and scored on a couple of 3-yard runs for the Comets in a 22-16 win at Marshfield in a nonleague tilt.
Kase Schaffeld, Vale
The senior running back had a huge game for the Vikings, running for 252 yards on 25 carries and scoring three touchdowns in their 29-6 win over Cascade Christian in a nonleague game at Summit High School.
Tanner Starbuck, Stayton
The senior receiver had a big overall performance for the Eagles in their 41-7 home win over Molalla, having five catches for 140 yards and two touchdowns and running for 61 yards and a score on seven carries.
Liam Tobin, Lake Oswego
The junior linebacker had five total tackles, including one tackle for loss, as well as two pass deflections for the Lakers in their 33-7 win over South Medford in a nonleague tilt at Lake Oswego High School.
Uriel Valdez, Bend
The senior running back/linebacker shined for the Lava Bears in their 44-14 nonleague victory at Gresham. He ran for 99 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries, and he had four tackles and an assist.
Dukatti Witherspoon, Sprague
The senior quarterback completed 21 of 26 passes for 329 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another score to help lead the Olympians to a 42-27 win over Newberg in a nonleague game at Sprague High School.
