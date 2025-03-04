High School

Metro League boys basketball 2024-25: All-league teams, coach and player of the year

Metro League boys basketball all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024-25 season

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Jesuit senior guard Patrick Kilfoil
Jesuit senior guard Patrick Kilfoil / Taylor Balkom

Metro League boys basketball all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024-25 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches 

METRO LEAGUE BOYS BASKETBALL 2024-25

Co-players of the year

Keenan Reckamp, Southridge

Jason Grady, Westview

Defensive player of the year

Lucas D’Haem, Westview

Coach of the year

Mike Wolf, Westview

First team

Keenan Reckamp, Southridge, senior

Jason Grady, Westview, senior

Alonzo Hoff, Southridge, senior

Patrick Kilfoil, Jesuit, senior

James Kefgen, Westview, senior

Second team

Kai Russell, Westview, senior

Shay Thompson, Sunset, sophomore

Eli Vizconde, Mountainside, junior

Lucas D’Haem, Westview, senior

Elijah Thompson, Southridge, sophomore

Third team

Isaac Bongen, Jesuit, sophomore

Ryan Fraser, Jesuit, senior

Ahmed Abalo, Beaverton, sophomore

Peyton Reyes, Mountainside, senior

Joe Stimpson, Jesuit, junior

ROUND 1 PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE

(1) Barlow vs. (32) Forest Grove

Wednesday, March 5

7 p.m.

Barlow High School (Gresham)

(16) McNary vs. (17) Clackamas

Wednesday, March 5

6:30 p.m.

McNary High School (Keizer)

(9) Oregon City vs. (24) Sunset

Wednesday, March 5

6:30 p.m.

Oregon City High School

(8) Sprague vs. (25) Century

Wednesday, March 5

6:30 p.m.

Sprague High School (Salem)

(5) Southridge vs. (28) Grants Pass

Wednesday, March 5

6:30 p.m.

Southridge High School (Beaverton)

(12) West Salem vs. (21) Benson

Wednesday, March 5

7 p.m.

West Salem High School

(13) Sherwood vs. (20) South Eugene

Wednesday, March 5

6:30 p.m.

Sherwood High School

(4) West Linn vs. (29) Cleveland

Wednesday, March 5

7 p.m.

West Linn High School

(3) Central Catholic vs. (30) Tigard

Wednesday, March 5

6 p.m.

Central Catholic High School (Southeast Portland)

(14) Grant vs. (19) Mountainside

Wednesday, March 5

6:30 p.m.

Grant High School (Northeast Portland)

(11) Jesuit vs. (22) Gresham

Wednesday, March 5

7 p.m.

Jesuit High School (Southwest Portland)

(6) Nelson vs. (27) Lake Oswego

Wednesday, March 5

6 p.m.

Nelson High School (Happy Valley)

(7) Westview vs. (26) Lakeridge

Wednesday, March 5

7 p.m.

Westview High School (Northwest Portland)

(10) Roosevelt vs. (23) North Medford

Wednesday, March 5

6 p.m.

Roosevelt High School (North Portland)

(15) Sheldon vs. (18) South Salem

Wednesday, March 5

6:45 p.m.

Sheldon High School (Eugene)

(2) Tualatin vs. (31) Sandy

Wednesday, March 5

6:30 p.m.

Tualatin High School

Published
