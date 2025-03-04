Metro League boys basketball 2024-25: All-league teams, coach and player of the year
Metro League boys basketball all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024-25 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches
METRO LEAGUE BOYS BASKETBALL 2024-25
Co-players of the year
Keenan Reckamp, Southridge
Jason Grady, Westview
Defensive player of the year
Lucas D’Haem, Westview
Coach of the year
Mike Wolf, Westview
First team
Keenan Reckamp, Southridge, senior
Jason Grady, Westview, senior
Alonzo Hoff, Southridge, senior
Patrick Kilfoil, Jesuit, senior
James Kefgen, Westview, senior
Second team
Kai Russell, Westview, senior
Shay Thompson, Sunset, sophomore
Eli Vizconde, Mountainside, junior
Lucas D’Haem, Westview, senior
Elijah Thompson, Southridge, sophomore
Third team
Isaac Bongen, Jesuit, sophomore
Ryan Fraser, Jesuit, senior
Ahmed Abalo, Beaverton, sophomore
Peyton Reyes, Mountainside, senior
Joe Stimpson, Jesuit, junior
ROUND 1 PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE
(1) Barlow vs. (32) Forest Grove
Wednesday, March 5
7 p.m.
Barlow High School (Gresham)
(16) McNary vs. (17) Clackamas
Wednesday, March 5
6:30 p.m.
McNary High School (Keizer)
(9) Oregon City vs. (24) Sunset
Wednesday, March 5
6:30 p.m.
Oregon City High School
(8) Sprague vs. (25) Century
Wednesday, March 5
6:30 p.m.
Sprague High School (Salem)
(5) Southridge vs. (28) Grants Pass
Wednesday, March 5
6:30 p.m.
Southridge High School (Beaverton)
(12) West Salem vs. (21) Benson
Wednesday, March 5
7 p.m.
West Salem High School
(13) Sherwood vs. (20) South Eugene
Wednesday, March 5
6:30 p.m.
Sherwood High School
(4) West Linn vs. (29) Cleveland
Wednesday, March 5
7 p.m.
West Linn High School
(3) Central Catholic vs. (30) Tigard
Wednesday, March 5
6 p.m.
Central Catholic High School (Southeast Portland)
(14) Grant vs. (19) Mountainside
Wednesday, March 5
6:30 p.m.
Grant High School (Northeast Portland)
(11) Jesuit vs. (22) Gresham
Wednesday, March 5
7 p.m.
Jesuit High School (Southwest Portland)
(6) Nelson vs. (27) Lake Oswego
Wednesday, March 5
6 p.m.
Nelson High School (Happy Valley)
(7) Westview vs. (26) Lakeridge
Wednesday, March 5
7 p.m.
Westview High School (Northwest Portland)
(10) Roosevelt vs. (23) North Medford
Wednesday, March 5
6 p.m.
Roosevelt High School (North Portland)
(15) Sheldon vs. (18) South Salem
Wednesday, March 5
6:45 p.m.
Sheldon High School (Eugene)
(2) Tualatin vs. (31) Sandy
Wednesday, March 5
6:30 p.m.
Tualatin High School
