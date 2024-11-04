High School

Metro League boys soccer 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year

Metro League boys soccer all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Metro League boys soccer
Metro League boys soccer / Photo by Leon Neuschwander

Metro League boys soccer all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches 

METRO LEAGUE BOYS SOCCER 2024

Co-players of the year: Vala Saghafi, Jesuit; Mason Schinderle, Beaverton

Coach of the year: Jason Carney, Beaverton

First team

F Vala Saghafi, Jesuit, sophomore

M Gio Aguilera, Beaverton, junior

M JJ Hawthorne, Southridge, senior

F Diego Nieves, Jesuit, senior

D Galindo Zarate, Westview, senior

D Cole Fuerbacher, Aloha, senior

D Luke Barnett, Sunset, senior

D Cal Spear, Beaverton, sophomore

D Ceallach Heslin, Mountainside, senior

D Henry Vanderhoof, Jesuit, junior

M Chris Fang, Westview, junior

GK Mason Schinderle, Beaverton, junior

Second team

D Theo Laufenburg, Beaverton, senior

D Jose Held, Southridge, senior

M Christopher Ochoa, Aloha, senior

F/M Ryan Madson, Mountainside, junior

F/M Tyler Johnson, Beaverton, junior

M Theo Lee, Mountainside, senior

D Kian Stone, Jesuit, junior

M Emmett Frischknecht, Sunset, senior

D/M Masahiro Nakano, Westview, senior

D Carlos Botiva Garcia, Jesuit, junior

D Luke Unruh, Beaverton, sophomore

D Archie Gold, Sunset, sophomore

F Anthony Novelo, Southridge, junior

D Estuardo Ramos Ramirez, Aloha, sophomore

M Sergio Alcantar Garcia, Southride, senior

M Arron O’Byrne, Westview, junior

GK Fox Mason, Jesuit, junior

Honorable mention

M Keiver Suarez Arrieta, Aloha, junior

F Otneil Kuete Fouetio, Aloha, junior

D Luke Westlake, Mountainside, junior

M Marco Valentino, Mountainside, senior

M Yusuf Ahmed, Sunset, sophomore

F/M Quinn Norby, Beaverton, senior

M Grant Sasaki, Jesuit, senior

GK Connor Manning, Mountainside, senior

GK Nathan Stamper, Sunset, senior

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
JD Humburg, SBLive Sports
JD HUMBURG, SBLIVE SPORTS

JD Humburg is a Managing Editor for SBLive Sports.

Home/Oregon