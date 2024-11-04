Metro League boys soccer 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year
Metro League boys soccer all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches
METRO LEAGUE BOYS SOCCER 2024
Co-players of the year: Vala Saghafi, Jesuit; Mason Schinderle, Beaverton
Coach of the year: Jason Carney, Beaverton
First team
F Vala Saghafi, Jesuit, sophomore
M Gio Aguilera, Beaverton, junior
M JJ Hawthorne, Southridge, senior
F Diego Nieves, Jesuit, senior
D Galindo Zarate, Westview, senior
D Cole Fuerbacher, Aloha, senior
D Luke Barnett, Sunset, senior
D Cal Spear, Beaverton, sophomore
D Ceallach Heslin, Mountainside, senior
D Henry Vanderhoof, Jesuit, junior
M Chris Fang, Westview, junior
GK Mason Schinderle, Beaverton, junior
Second team
D Theo Laufenburg, Beaverton, senior
D Jose Held, Southridge, senior
M Christopher Ochoa, Aloha, senior
F/M Ryan Madson, Mountainside, junior
F/M Tyler Johnson, Beaverton, junior
M Theo Lee, Mountainside, senior
D Kian Stone, Jesuit, junior
M Emmett Frischknecht, Sunset, senior
D/M Masahiro Nakano, Westview, senior
D Carlos Botiva Garcia, Jesuit, junior
D Luke Unruh, Beaverton, sophomore
D Archie Gold, Sunset, sophomore
F Anthony Novelo, Southridge, junior
D Estuardo Ramos Ramirez, Aloha, sophomore
M Sergio Alcantar Garcia, Southride, senior
M Arron O’Byrne, Westview, junior
GK Fox Mason, Jesuit, junior
Honorable mention
M Keiver Suarez Arrieta, Aloha, junior
F Otneil Kuete Fouetio, Aloha, junior
D Luke Westlake, Mountainside, junior
M Marco Valentino, Mountainside, senior
M Yusuf Ahmed, Sunset, sophomore
F/M Quinn Norby, Beaverton, senior
M Grant Sasaki, Jesuit, senior
GK Connor Manning, Mountainside, senior
GK Nathan Stamper, Sunset, senior
