Metro League girls soccer 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

METRO LEAGUE GIRLS SOCCER 2024

Player of the year: London Tsuma, Westview

Coach of the year: Travis Schoonover, Mountainside

First team

F London Tsuma, Westview, senior

F Saki Nakamura, Mountainside, senior

F/M Marrian Dunne, Jesuit, junior

D Ella Norby, Beaverton, senior

D Sophia Stiles, Jesuit, senior

M Hanna Slama, Jesuit, senior

D Aliah March, Aloha, senior

D Audrey Gadawski, Sunset, senior

F Natalie Webber, Jesuit, sophomore

M Lucy Hays, Beaverton, junior

GK Zoe Anderson, Jesuit, senior

Second team

F/M Natalie Kawaguchi, Mountainside, junior

M Caitlyn Turner, Sunset, senior

F Maya Fung, Mountainside, senior

M Paige Carrier, Westview, senior

F Olivia Hays, Beaverton, junior

M Sofia Molina, Southridge, senior

D Kendall Meeker, Westview, senior

D Izzy Shandy, Mountainside, junior

M Amy Lew, Aloha, junior

M Milly Lynn, Aloha, freshman

D/M Anya Rhode, Mountainside, sophomore

D Bella Johnson, Sunset, senior

D Elise Mahlum, Westview, senior

GK Izzy Cory, Mountainside, senior

GK Mikkayla Williams, Sunset, sophomore

Third team

M Riley Jeffries, Jesuit, senior

M Malin Deckart, Beaverton, junior

M Bailey Griffin, Southridge, freshman  

M Aven Hoy, Sunset, freshman

M Yaizza Navarrette, Aloha, junior

M Ali Hamilton, Beaverton, senior

D Reagan Burton, Southridge, freshman  

D Brooke Reynolds, Southridge, junior

D Leilani Driggers, Sunset, junior

F Ashley Giuzio, Westview, junior

M/F Bella Rodriguez, Westview, senior

GK Lyla Perry, Beaverton, junior

GK Eli Bailon, Westview, senior

