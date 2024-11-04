Metro League girls soccer 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year
Metro League girls soccer all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches
METRO LEAGUE GIRLS SOCCER 2024
Player of the year: London Tsuma, Westview
Coach of the year: Travis Schoonover, Mountainside
First team
F London Tsuma, Westview, senior
F Saki Nakamura, Mountainside, senior
F/M Marrian Dunne, Jesuit, junior
D Ella Norby, Beaverton, senior
D Sophia Stiles, Jesuit, senior
M Hanna Slama, Jesuit, senior
D Aliah March, Aloha, senior
D Audrey Gadawski, Sunset, senior
F Natalie Webber, Jesuit, sophomore
M Lucy Hays, Beaverton, junior
GK Zoe Anderson, Jesuit, senior
Second team
F/M Natalie Kawaguchi, Mountainside, junior
M Caitlyn Turner, Sunset, senior
F Maya Fung, Mountainside, senior
M Paige Carrier, Westview, senior
F Olivia Hays, Beaverton, junior
M Sofia Molina, Southridge, senior
D Kendall Meeker, Westview, senior
D Izzy Shandy, Mountainside, junior
M Amy Lew, Aloha, junior
M Milly Lynn, Aloha, freshman
D/M Anya Rhode, Mountainside, sophomore
D Bella Johnson, Sunset, senior
D Elise Mahlum, Westview, senior
GK Izzy Cory, Mountainside, senior
GK Mikkayla Williams, Sunset, sophomore
Third team
M Riley Jeffries, Jesuit, senior
M Malin Deckart, Beaverton, junior
M Bailey Griffin, Southridge, freshman
M Aven Hoy, Sunset, freshman
M Yaizza Navarrette, Aloha, junior
M Ali Hamilton, Beaverton, senior
D Reagan Burton, Southridge, freshman
D Brooke Reynolds, Southridge, junior
D Leilani Driggers, Sunset, junior
F Ashley Giuzio, Westview, junior
M/F Bella Rodriguez, Westview, senior
GK Lyla Perry, Beaverton, junior
GK Eli Bailon, Westview, senior
