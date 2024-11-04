Metro League volleyball 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year
Metro League volleyball all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches
METRO LEAGUE VOLLEYBALL 2024
Player of the year: Addy Azavedo, Jesuit
Coach of the year: Lad Salness, Sunset
First team
(All-around) Julia Paulson, Jesuit, senior
(All-around) Ashlyn Pedersen, Westview, sophomore
(All-around) Destiny Hernandez, Beaverton, senior
L/DS Addy Azavedo, Jesuit, senior
L/DS Ainsley Arbow, Mountainside, senior
L/DS Soe Jung, Sunset, senior
S Jackie Carle, Jesuit, senior
S Hayden McGehee, Jesuit, senior
MB Alex Douglas, Jesuit, sophomore
MB Steel Sinai, Westview, senior
H/B Sadie Ross, Jesuit, junior
H/B Iman Foster, Jesuit, junior
Second team
(All-around) Addy Green, Mountainside, junior
(All-around) Madi Harrington, Sunset, junior
L/DS Kiana Johnson, Jesuit, junior
S Kaarina Geymann, Beaverton, senior
MB Lauren Quiroga, Mountainside, junior
H/B Jada Johnson, Jesuit, junior
Third team
(All-around) Abbey Meier, Westview, sophomore
(All-around) Ella DeCarli, Beaverton, senior
L/DS Mady Lebeck, Westview, sophomore
S Aya Pantell, Westview, senior
MB Kendal Linehan, Sunset, senior
H/B Isabella Hunt, Mountainside, sophomore
