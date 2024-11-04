High School

Metro League volleyball 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year

Metro League volleyball all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Metro League volleyball
Metro League volleyball / Photo by Ben Ludeman

Metro League volleyball all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches 

METRO LEAGUE VOLLEYBALL 2024

Player of the year: Addy Azavedo, Jesuit

Coach of the year: Lad Salness, Sunset

First team

(All-around) Julia Paulson, Jesuit, senior

(All-around) Ashlyn Pedersen, Westview, sophomore

(All-around) Destiny Hernandez, Beaverton, senior

L/DS Addy Azavedo, Jesuit, senior

L/DS Ainsley Arbow, Mountainside, senior

L/DS Soe Jung, Sunset, senior

S Jackie Carle, Jesuit, senior

S Hayden McGehee, Jesuit, senior

MB Alex Douglas, Jesuit, sophomore

MB Steel Sinai, Westview, senior

H/B Sadie Ross, Jesuit, junior

H/B Iman Foster, Jesuit, junior

Second team

(All-around) Addy Green, Mountainside, junior

(All-around) Madi Harrington, Sunset, junior

L/DS Kiana Johnson, Jesuit, junior

S Kaarina Geymann, Beaverton, senior

MB Lauren Quiroga, Mountainside, junior

H/B Jada Johnson, Jesuit, junior

Third team

(All-around) Abbey Meier, Westview, sophomore

(All-around) Ella DeCarli, Beaverton, senior

L/DS Mady Lebeck, Westview, sophomore

S Aya Pantell, Westview, senior

MB Kendal Linehan, Sunset, senior

H/B Isabella Hunt, Mountainside, sophomore

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
JD Humburg, SBLive Sports
JD HUMBURG, SBLIVE SPORTS

JD Humburg is a Managing Editor for SBLive Sports.

Home/Oregon