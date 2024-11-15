Mid-Willamette Conference boys soccer 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year
Mid-Willamette Conference boys soccer all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches
MID-WILLAMETTE CONFERENCE BOYS SOCCER 2024
Player of the year
Alex Westberry, Crescent Valley
Coach of the year
Kevin Branigan, West Albany
First team
F Alex Westberry, Crescent Valley, senior
F Jonah Lasselle, West Albany, junior
F Faisal Alsharif, Corvallis, junior
F Chris Estrada, South Albany, freshman
F Jesus Garrido, McKay, junior
F Diego Garibay Hernandez, Central, freshman
M Hudson Waddell, Crescent Valley, senior
M Jorge Mandujano, Woodburn, junior
M Alan Rodriguez, West Albany, senior
M Giovanni Alarcon, McKay, junior
D Simon Patel, Crescent Valley, junior
D Misael Diaz, Woodburn, senior
D Yahir Tenorio, West Albany, senior
GK Sawyer Stewart, Silverton, senior
Second team
F Reese Christensen, Crescent Valley, junior
F Jorge Garcia, Woodburn, senior
F Tony Arellano, West Albany, sophomore
F Diego Albizo, Woodburn, senior
M/F Jairo Perez, Woodburn, senior
M Johan Rodriguez, West Albany, sophomore
M Carlo Uscanga Lopez, Corvallis, sophomore
M Aldo Ramierez, South Albany, senior
D/F Perrence Matbe, McKay, senior
D Yahir Genaro, Crescent Valley, junior
D Samuel Victoria, McKay, senior
D Guillermo (Memo) Esquivel, Central, senior
D Uli Arredondo-Sanchez, Corvallis, sophomore
D Christian Gragert, Silverton, sophomore
GK Kai Hoogesteger, Crescent Valley, senior
Honorable mention
F Ramiro Martinez, Dallas, senior
F Isaac Arellano, West Albany, sophomore
M Liam Humphreys, Central, senior
M Jai Braxton, Corvallis, sophomore
M Seth Schrader, Crescent Valley, senior
M Jordan Nelson, Lebanon, senior
M Diego Rosales, McKay, junior
M Santiago Najera, Silverton, senior
M Michael Doyle, Silverton, sophomore
M Julian Romero, West Albany, junior
M Josue Barajas, Woodburn, junior
M/D Jaden Gamboa, South Albany, senior
D Jose (Angel) Espericueta, Central, senior
D Ravi Pankaj, Corvallis, senior
D Eli Walklin, Crescent Valley, senior
D Carter Smith, Dallas, junior
D Camden Christner, Lebanon, freshman
D Eddie Rosales, McKay, junior
D Nikolas Greaves, South Albany, junior
D Yahir Guzman, Woodburn, senior
GK Ryland King, South Albany, junior
