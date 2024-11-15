High School

Mid-Willamette Conference boys soccer 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Mid-Willamette Conference boys soccer
Mid-Willamette Conference boys soccer / Photo by Taylor Balkom

Mid-Willamette Conference boys soccer all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches 

MID-WILLAMETTE CONFERENCE BOYS SOCCER 2024

Player of the year

Alex Westberry, Crescent Valley

Coach of the year

Kevin Branigan, West Albany

First team

F Alex Westberry, Crescent Valley, senior

F Jonah Lasselle, West Albany, junior

F Faisal Alsharif, Corvallis, junior

F Chris Estrada, South Albany, freshman

F Jesus Garrido, McKay, junior

F Diego Garibay Hernandez, Central, freshman

M Hudson Waddell, Crescent Valley, senior

M Jorge Mandujano, Woodburn, junior

M Alan Rodriguez, West Albany, senior

M Giovanni Alarcon, McKay, junior

D Simon Patel, Crescent Valley, junior

D Misael Diaz, Woodburn, senior

D Yahir Tenorio, West Albany, senior

GK Sawyer Stewart, Silverton, senior

Second team

F Reese Christensen, Crescent Valley, junior

F Jorge Garcia, Woodburn, senior

F Tony Arellano, West Albany, sophomore

F Diego Albizo, Woodburn, senior

M/F Jairo Perez, Woodburn, senior

M Johan Rodriguez, West Albany, sophomore

M Carlo Uscanga Lopez, Corvallis, sophomore

M Aldo Ramierez, South Albany, senior

D/F Perrence Matbe, McKay, senior

D Yahir Genaro, Crescent Valley, junior

D Samuel Victoria, McKay, senior

D Guillermo (Memo) Esquivel, Central, senior

D Uli Arredondo-Sanchez, Corvallis, sophomore

D Christian Gragert, Silverton, sophomore

GK Kai Hoogesteger, Crescent Valley, senior

Honorable mention

F Ramiro Martinez, Dallas, senior

F Isaac Arellano, West Albany, sophomore

M Liam Humphreys, Central, senior

M Jai Braxton, Corvallis, sophomore

M Seth Schrader, Crescent Valley, senior

M Jordan Nelson, Lebanon, senior

M Diego Rosales, McKay, junior

M Santiago Najera, Silverton, senior

M Michael Doyle, Silverton, sophomore

M Julian Romero, West Albany, junior

M Josue Barajas, Woodburn, junior

M/D Jaden Gamboa, South Albany, senior

D Jose (Angel) Espericueta, Central, senior

D Ravi Pankaj, Corvallis, senior

D Eli Walklin, Crescent Valley, senior

D Carter Smith, Dallas, junior

D Camden Christner, Lebanon, freshman

D Eddie Rosales, McKay, junior

D Nikolas Greaves, South Albany, junior

D Yahir Guzman, Woodburn, senior

GK Ryland King, South Albany, junior

